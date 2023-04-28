“Xiang” invites Huahai Guiqing to visit Dameizhang County- Chinadaily.com

In order to vigorously promote and promote the cultural tourism resources of Zhangxian County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province, continue to enhance the tourism brand awareness of “Guiqing Kangyangzhang County in the World“, promote the steady growth of the number of tourists received and tourism income in the county, and help the county’s economy to catch up with high-quality development. On April 28, the 2023 Zhang County Cultural Tourism Promotion Event and Guiqing Mountain/Shading Mountain Cultural and Sports Tourism Activities of “‘Xiang’ About Flower Sea Guiqing Tour Damei Zhang County” was grandly launched in Guiqing Mountain Botanical Garden, Zhang County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province .

(“Xiang” about the sea of ​​flowers, Guiqing, and a tour of Damei Zhang County 2023 Zhang County Cultural Tourism Promotion and Guiqing Mountain/Shading Mountain Cultural and Sports Tourism Launch Site)

At the event site, the person in charge of the County Tourism Industry Development Center showed the audience the profound history and culture and rich eco-tourism resources of Zhang County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province through dynamic videos, regional cultural displays, and explanations.

(On-site tourism resource recommendation)

Zhang County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province has a long history and a long history of cultural heritage. In recent years, in accordance with the development idea of ​​”protecting and developing two mountains, one well and one river, and promoting economic doubling and upgrading”, relying on ecological advantages and cultural tourism resources, Zhang County has vigorously implemented the strategy of “cultural tourism and revitalizing the county”, and has continuously increased tourism. The cultivation of industry and tourism formats has been strengthened, and the transformation and upgrading of ecological advantages, internal and external links in transportation construction, etc. have been implemented in depth, and the layout of the whole area has been adhered to, and efforts have been made to build a famous county for ecological tourism in Longshang. The tourism elements of the county are becoming more and more perfect, and the industrial scale Gradually expand, driving benefits continue to increase.

It is understood that the event started from April 28 to the end of May. The successful holding of this event will definitely attract more tourists to know Zhang County, enter Zhang County, and fall in love with Zhang County, which will play a positive role in further enhancing the cultural tourism brand, driving the leapfrog development of the cultural tourism industry, and promoting the rapid development of the county economy. promotion.

(Tourists and tourists are sightseeing in Guiqingshan Botanical Garden)

(For Tuzhang County Financial Media Center)

(Ma Jingna, China Daily Gansu reporter station)

