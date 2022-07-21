Original title: Xiang Zuo was photographed dating a beautiful woman and returned to the marriage room. Before Guo Biting was exposed to have a second child

Sohu Entertainment News On July 21, gossip media broke the news that Xiang Zuo was dating a beautiful woman and returned to the marriage room at the same time, causing heated discussions among netizens. Not long ago, Guo Biting was revealed to have a second child.

In this regard, some media contacted the staff of Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting, but the two sides did not respond yet, and then they asked Xiang Tai for confirmation. Once for the Xiang Zuoxin film project, the two met to discuss.”

It is reported that on September 10, 2019, Xiang Zuo Guo Biting held a wedding in Italy; on October 1, 2020, Guo Biting gave birth to a daughter on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival; on May 19, 2022, Xiang Tai announced that Guo Biting was pregnant with a second child and said it was a boy. Earlier, the gossip media had photographed that Guo Biting had given birth to a second child in Beijing.

Earlier, netizens broke the news that Guo Biting gave birth to a second child in Beijing, a boy. There are also gossip media photographed showing Xiang Zuoshou in the hotel with a cushion. Around June 23, Xiang Zuozeng was photographed appearing in a hospital in Beijing, with an assistant following him with a large bag and a small bag, suspected of accompanying his wife Guo Biting to give birth.

