China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn “Almighty Creative Talent” Xiao Bingzhi was originally scheduled to hold the only limited autograph concert of “Project X Concert” on September 17th at Xinguang Mitsukoshi Xiangti Avenue Plaza in Taipei, but it was postponed due to special circumstances, and finally held on November 26th at Meet the fans in the old place, because it is the only autograph event, so there are fans from far away from Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and other places. In order to thank the fans for waiting patiently, he prepared 9 songs with sincerity, which is different from previous autograph sessions. At the beginning, there will be a trilogy of love songs from the “Madman” album, from “Poison”, “It’s All My Fault”, “Escape”, and the golden song “I Still Love You” with hundreds of millions of hits, let fans fall into the charm of Xiao’s love songs. , leading four dancers to have fun on Xiangdi Avenue, and finally added “Who Am I Who Am I?” The nearly one-hour performance satisfied the fans’ wishes.

He came to Xiangdi Avenue to hold the ticket signing meeting again, Xiao Bingzhi said: “I still remember when “Ordinary Man” was first released, together with the fans, we turned the square of Xinyi Xiangdi Avenue into a concert stage, and the explosion of Xiangdi was unprecedented. Even though the autographs and signings were soft that night, my heart was extremely moved and surging.” The fans in the audience also cheered enthusiastically on the spot, and each person got a (concert ticket) ticket, sending him to the Taipei Pop Music Center. It was raining heavily a few days ago, which made him worry. Fortunately, the weather improved in the afternoon. Today, he saw many fans come to support him again, which moved him very much. Thanks also to ALL IN 5, Huang Yiru, Huang Tingrui, and Lin Yi for their support. Supporting the reinterpretation of Xiao Bingzhi’s classic songs.

On December 10th, the “Project X” tour concert will be held at the Taipei Pop Music Center. The countdown to the concert is 13 days. In addition to preparing for the concert performance, in terms of physical strength, he sleeps for 12 hours when he is not working. He also eats healthily, does not eat red meat and only eats white meat, quits his favorite cola and only drinks water, and runs for 30 minutes every day to practice lung capacity, hoping to be in the best condition on the day of the concert. Today, he also took a group photo with ALL IN 5, Huang Yiru, Huang Tingrui, and Lin Yi on the “X”-shaped signal stage. He promised to feel the emotions of the fans from all directions of the stage, 360 degrees and no dead ends. He asked the fans to arrive on time that day. It will shock everyone. For more information about Xiao Bingzhi and related activities, please follow Xiao Bingzhi and Believe Music’s official Weibo and public account.