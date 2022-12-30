(Taipei, 29th) Recognize Hong Kong entertainment tycoon Xiang Huaqiang, Chen Lan is a godfather and godmother, and their son Xiang Zuoqing is the same brother. Recently, he shot a video and shouted to Xiang Taiqing, “Can Mommy teach me how to play Douyin?” In the picture, Xiao Jingteng’s eyes were blurred, biting The lips called “Mommy” with a meaningful expression. Netizens ridiculed “I’m so oily” and “bited my lips” after seeing the video, and some even imitated Xiang Tai’s response: “Son, it’s not that I don’t teach you, it’s me It’s all messed up!” Hsiao’s studio and Warner Music urgently issued a joint statement, calling on netizens to respect artists and “play tricks in moderation”.

When Hsiao Jingteng attended a charity party in the past, because he looked like Xiang Huaqiang and Xiang Zuo, the son of Xiang Tai and his wife, he was adopted as a godson by Xiang Tai and his wife, and the two sides became attached to each other. After Xiang Tai recently joined the live broadcast, he has a very wide network and has been blessed by many celebrities in videos. Even Hsiao Jingteng also made a special video.

Xiang Tai shared the video sent by Xiao Jingteng to her on Douyin, and he said coquettishly: “Mommy, can you teach me how to play Douyin? I really want to play Douyin well. The live broadcast will teach me how to play Douyin.” Is the sound good?” He pursed his lips and then called out “Thank you mom”. Xiang Tai smiled back: “Hahaha, my godson, I promise you! See you in the live broadcast room.”

After the video was exposed, it immediately went viral on the Internet. Because it was too coquettish, it subverted many people’s impression of Xiao Jingteng’s coolness. Almost all the comments were laughing at Xiao Jingteng’s “so oily”, “so coquettish”, “how did he have the courage to record this piece?” , “This pursed lips is really…”, “I don’t even dare to wink at my own mother like this”, and even some bloggers began to imitate it, and when it was posted on Weibo, netizens ridiculed “The oil king of the year is none other than him”, ” This video combines shyness, charm, laziness, and greasy” and “causes physical discomfort”.

Xiao Jingteng’s fans took the grievances for him, and posted a video of Xiang Huaqiang’s 70th birthday in 2018, Xiao Jingteng made a video to congratulate him, and he also joked with his family in the same tone. Xiao Jingteng’s studio and his affiliated Warner Music later issued a statement, pointing out that some people with malicious intentions maliciously framed and slandered Xiao Jingteng, deliberately led the public, and distorted his image, which violated laws and regulations. Protect Xiao Jingteng’s rights and interests through legal means.

