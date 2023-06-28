Xiao Jingteng’s secret love for 16 years, the public proposal manager happily shouted “I do” | Xiao Jingteng | Xiao Jingteng’s agent | Xiao Jingteng’s agent Summer | Xiao Jingteng proposed marriage

[Voice of Hope, June 27, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Taiwanese male singer Xiao Jingteng announced without warning on June 27 the successful news of his marriage proposal to his long-time “rumored girlfriend” and manager Summer.

The scandal between Hsiao Jingteng and his agent Summer has been rumored for many years, but the two have never confirmed it. Recently, Xiao Jingteng’s ambiguous performance towards Summer in public activities once again aroused the attention of the outside world on their relationship development.

On June 27th, Xiao Jingteng chose to propose to Summer on her 50th birthday. Artists and friends who witnessed this touching and happy moment included Jay Chou and his wife, Alyssa Chia, Xiu Jiekai, Luo Zhixiang, Xiao Zhen, etc.

Xiao Jingteng’s company also released a marriage proposal video. In the film, Xiao Jingteng choked with guilt and held back tears and said to Summer: “For the past 16 years, we have been secretly in love, and even our best friends and closest family members have never heard of us. A word of confirmation, from now on I want to let the whole world know, MaMa, you are never alone, I want to share your hard work for you, I hope this day will not make you wait too long.”

When Xiao Jingteng released the good news through the social platform, he said emotionally: “I have music, I have basketball, I have friends, I have family who love me, I have you who support me, I have a lot, now , I have love, a true and complete love, I am very happy that my life has reached this stage, and I hope to receive your blessings.”

