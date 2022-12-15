Home Entertainment Xiao S was ridiculed for having a miserable family life, and he replied: I am not miserable, I am very happy.
Xiao S was ridiculed for having a miserable family life, and he replied: I am not miserable, I am very happy.

Xiao S was ridiculed for having a miserable family life, and he replied: I am not miserable, I am very happy.

Xiao S was ridiculed for having a miserable family life, and he replied: I am not miserable, I am very happy

　　Netease Entertainment reported on December 14 On December 13, Xiao S posted a group photo of visiting Cai Kangyong’s exhibition on social platforms. On December 14, some netizens said in the comment area of ​​Xiao S’s social platform: “No matter how miserable the family life is, you have to come out to see people with a smile.” Little S replied: “I’m not miserable, I’m very happy! Those who believe believe it, those who don’t believe it, I don’t bother to talk about it.”

Xiao S also replied to the encouraging comment, saying: “Thank you for giving me such positive strength.”

It is reported that Xiao S’s husband was once accused of dating in a nightclub causing controversy, and there have been rumors of discord between the two of them.

Earlier, some netizens broke the news that Xiao S’s husband Xu Yajun had an illegitimate child in Shanghai, and the illegitimate child is now 2 years old. The netizen also said that Xiao S knew that Xu Yajun had an illegitimate child in Shanghai but did not dare to announce it, nor dared to make trouble with Xu Yajun.

