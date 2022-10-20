Original title: Xiaoxian Movie | How can the theme of bodyguards bloom new brilliance through online movies?

Theatrical film, “The Journey Home” tells the thrilling process of overseas evacuation; “Ordinary Hero” tells the touching story of the joint rescue and treatment of all walks of life. Both films use a combination of realism and art to show the courage, responsibility and execution of a specific industry in protecting everyone.

while in Online movies, there is also a work that is highly related to “protection” being released, which also interprets the style and charm of a specific industry。

October 12, produced by Jiabo Yaoying Culture Media Co., Ltd., starring Xu Dongdong and Yin Ziwei“The Crisis of the Fallen Bodyguard”(Hereinafter referred to as: “The Fallen Bodyguard”) was officially launched on Tencent Video and iQiyi.

Film Through the innovative setting of “male and female double A”, dual time and space parallel narrative, and dual protection objects, combined with breakthrough audio-visual scenes and professional and wonderful action design, it expresses the understanding of “protection” – due diligence, life struggle , and the positive values ​​of “go all out, punish evil and promote good”。

In this way, the film not only ranked the runner-up of the Maoyan online movie account list for three consecutive days, but also let everyone see that the once popular bodyguard theme can find a way of innovation and extension in the field of online content creation.

Han Bin (Yin Ziwei), an elite personal bodyguard who once belonged to the W country, failed to protect the father and daughter of scientists, and has since disappeared. However, an opportunity made him once again embark on the road of bodyguards to protect female stars from overseas tours.

What he did not expect was that behind the new mission was a shocking conspiracy, and it was related to the events of the year. And the appearance of the mysterious woman An Ji (played by Xu Dongdong) makes everything even more thrilling and mysterious…

Why did Han Bin fail? What is the origin of Angie? What is the relationship between Han Bin and An Ji? Did he have a relationship with a female star? What is the shocking conspiracy? Who is the mastermind and how to catch it?

From this it can be seen that “The Fallen Bodyguard” is full of suspense and climaxesstep by step brings the audience into the world of the film, which is addicting.

To form such an effect, it is inseparable from the film Clue arrangement and character setting of “anti-routine”。

First of all, look at the arrangement of clues. At the beginning, the film adopts the narrative method of double lines and double time and space. First, An Ji appears as a kidnapped person, and then she turns handsomely and turns over a group of robbers, which makes people extremely curious about her identity.

Then the scene changed, Han Bin sat in front of the doctor with a look of decadence, waiting for the health verdict.At the same time, the camera cross flashes back to Han Bin’s past, showing his unmistakable style as an elite bodyguard.The two states of Han Bin formed a stark contrast, which also made people wonder why Han Bin was decadent and how to return to the peak.

In just a few minutes, the hero and heroine brought out the audience’s desire to watch the movie. Then into the main line, Han Bin and An Ji formally confront each other, the former is in the light, the latter is in the dark, bringing out more story points.

Secondly, look at the character settings, ” Tough guys are also vulnerable“Han Bin is not the bodyguard image of most of the past, who is easy to fall into professionalism and emotional entanglement, but with the guilt and physical pain of the insured person in his heart, he appeared alone.

The film presents his journey from the peak to the downfall, from downfall to showing off his skills, and then to make up for his regrets and truly rise, with a complete character growth line.

This kind of process is very meaningful. To return to the peak from a low point, in addition to one’s own ability, one needs a huge spiritual belief to overcome the sense of loss and forget the glory once at the peak.Only in this way can we truly reconcile with ourselves and usher in a new life, otherwise we will always be in the shadow of the past.

Han Bin is unusual, as is the heroine An Ji. The development of the plot gradually revealed that she was the protection object of Han Bin’s failed mission. At that time, she was lucky to survive the incident when she was young, and then was adopted by the richest man in a foreign country, and then she was trained as a killer.

Unexpectedly, the richest man was the culprit behind the scenes. Her son was the villain who chased and killed her and her father, and died at the hands of Han Bin in the melee. The richest man adopted An Ji in order to avenge Han Bin’s murder of his son. After learning the truth, An Ji and Han Bin fought side by side and succeeded in revenge.

In the plot setting,Angie is a villain on the surface, but is actually a victim.The change in her mentality is also worth appreciating。

At first, because of being deceived, he obeyed his adoptive father’s words and hated Han Bin to the core. Love and hate were clear, but he was actually very simple in his bones. Then, seeing the cruel side of his adoptive father towards ordinary people, he felt inappropriate, which showed that Angie was still kind in his heart. Later, when he got the key given by Han Bin, An Ji realized the truth of the incident and stood on the side of justice again.

In the former bodyguard movies, the heroines were mostly weak people who were always protected, but in “The Fallen Bodyguard”, An Ji has both appearance and strength, as well as her own ideas and responsibilities, which is a projection of the image of contemporary women. With the hero Han Bin, This “male and female double A” setting makes the gender tension of the film more balanced, and the relationship between the plot and characters is richer。

Persistence and Innovation of Bodyguard Action Movies

The achievement of “abnormal” online movies

Just because the story is good does not determine the quality of a work, the production is also an important part.In this dimension, “The Fallen Bodyguard” is also remarkable, especially Art Design and Action Scenes。

Let’s talk about the art design first. Taking the scene as an example, the film has created an original scene full of apocalyptic and sci-fi sense.The city of war”. Due to the war, the city has been completely destroyed, and countless high-rise buildings are only framed. With a bird’s-eye view, the overall appearance is grand and lifeless, forming a shock of contrast.

And Han Bin drove through it with the protected object, and there was no other life around. In contrast, on the one hand, it renders the tension of the film, on the other hand, it also indicates that the people in the car are the hope of the city, and whether they can escape is the continuation of the life of the city.

Speaking of action scenes, Wonderful fighting scenes are one of the labels of action movies, and it is also the distinguishing feature of “The Fallen Bodyguard”。 The fighting forms and scenes in the film are very diverse and can be called comprehensive.

Taking the gunfight as an example, when Han Bin was protecting Anji and his daughter, he was raided by the villain team, and the two sides opened fire on each other. At this time, the dilapidated building became a cover for bunkers. The two sides walked between the buildings, fighting wits and courage. You chased me, you hit me to hide, and the sight was full of electricity and flint, allowing the audience to pass the film and release the usual Aggressive backlog.

Take a pair of life-to-death battles as an example. This type of play is clean and neat in the film, has a strong sense of reality, and punches the flesh.It seems that I can feel the pain of the character through the screen.

Han Bin and the villain, the richest man, father and son each have a one-on-one play. When confronting his son, due to the strength gap between the two sides, Han Bin was able to seize the opportunity; when confronting the richest man, because the other party cheated and pretended to be disabled, he killed him. Han Bin is not in a hurry to defend, and the two of you come and go for a while, but there is no victory or defeat.

The last and most subtle thing is that the richest man was beaten into his laboratory by Han Bin, and was beaten to death by the “orcs” who had personally harmed him. He suffered the consequences and was punished. This is also one of the values ​​conveyed by “The Fallen Bodyguard”:Do not have the heart of harm。

Of course, Han Bin also lost in the film, the only time he lost to An Ji. Men and women confronted each other, with strength, passion and other things. The audience can watch the film several times to find the answer.

In addition, the audio-visual sound effects of the film also have bright spots. For example, the richest man has an exclusive BGM, which is somewhat harsh, somewhat comical, and recognizable.

In general, with its innovative story setting and high-quality production standards, “The Fallen Bodyguard” is well worth watching.

In fact, observing the film and television market in recent years, the appearance of “Bodyguard” is somewhat “abrupt”. Because whether it is cinema movies or online movies, it is rare to see new works of the same kind.

Theatrical movies have long been the mainstream with realistic themes and special effects productions, while online movies have attracted the attention of audiences with exotic themes such as monsters, folklore and fantasy.

in this case,The main creator of “Bodyguard” went against the trend and made such an abnormal work, is really admirable. But when you think about it, it makes sense.

For a long time, bodyguard movies have a distinctive texture label. They use smooth action scenes, dramatic conflicting storylines and intense character relationships to affect the audience’s hearts and satisfy the audience’s fantasy of non-real behaviors.

Whether it is “Bodyguard” starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in the 1990s, “Zhongnanhai Bodyguard” starring Jet Li and Christy Chung, or “Ace Bodyguard”, which has a good reputation in recent years, etc. It is so.

With the increasingly rich entertainment content, due to various subjective and objective reasons, the market share of traditional action films in the bodyguard category is decreasing day by day. But even so, it does not prevent creators from sticking to their positions, choosing a freer online content field, investing in sincerity and ingenuity, cultivating the essence of the genre, and integrating innovative elements to continue its vitality.

No matter when and where you are, what difficulties and dangers you encounter, someone will rush over immediately, break through the layers of obstacles, and use their agile skills to save you from water and fire.

This experience of being protected at all times is the source of life security, and it is also the most authentic emotional appeal of everyone. The spiritual core of bodyguard movies。

We look forward to, after the exploration and attempt of “The Fallen Bodyguard”, in the future movie market, bodyguard movies will continue to bloom with new brilliance.

