Xiao Zhan’s Inspirational Journey to Florence Unveils the “Gucci Universe” Collection Exhibition_Guangming.com

The “Universal Gucci” collection exhibition will be unveiled at Shanghai West Bund Art Center from April 28 to June 25, 2023. The official promotional film “Journey of Inspiration” series shot by brand spokesperson Xiao Zhan will be launched simultaneously.

Xiao Zhan explores the origin of Gucci’s inspiration in Florence

In the past Milan Fashion Week, Xiao Zhan visited Milan as a brand spokesperson. In the promotional video, Xiao Zhan and the curator Maria Luisa Frisa (Maria Luisa Frisa) went to the Gucci Collection House and the Art Laboratory to experience the brilliant inspiration intertwined with the past and the present, and explore the exquisite skills and skills that have gone through time. Extraordinary ingenuity. The exhibition is curated by Italian fashion theorist and critic Maria Luisa Frisa, conceived and designed by British artist and stage designer Es Devlin, and eight exhibition spaces are intertwined Cutting-edge audio-visual experience, pursuing the aesthetic concept passed down from generation to generation since the brand was established 102 years ago.

Xiao Zhan visits Gucci Collection House

Xiao Zhan in Gucci Art Lab

Xiao Zhan, as the spokesperson of the art design major, brings new inspiration to the brand, and will continue to work together in the future to present more wonderful moments, just as Xiao Zhan said in his speech at the Milan Fashion Week show: “GUCCI IS infinite possibilities “.

