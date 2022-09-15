Directed by Zheng Weiwen and starring Xiaoshenyang’s partners Ren Jialun and Li QinLove fantasy TV series “Please”It will be broadcasted today. The play tells a different love story between “Millennium General” Lu Yan (played by Ren Jialun) and Yu Dengdeng (played by Li Qin), a heroic female village owner. Xiaoshenyang plays Lu Er in the play this time. He is not only the reliable second master in Qingquan Village, but also the kind second father who acts as Yu Dengdeng’s “half mother”. Such an interesting and distinctive character setting also made many audiences look forward to Xiaoshenyang’s “long-lost appearance” this time.





Interpretation of highly suitable roles

little ShenyangIn the new play, he wears a long gown and a round hat on his upper body. His gestures and gestures are full of benevolent expressions of the elders, and he is deeply integrated with the characters as soon as he appears on the stage. Xiaoshenyang, who once became popular all over the country with his outstanding comedy talent, is also playing a funny character in the new drama this time. The second master laughs and laughs on weekdays, gets along with everyone, and even nagging Deng Deng to urge marriage, which often makes people laugh. But in addition to the “indecent” side, Lu Er also assumed the responsibility of an elder before the big right and wrong, and is Deng Deng’s warmest support. How Xiaoshenyang will perfectly integrate his humorous qualities into the plot of the new drama this time, and what surprises he will bring to the long-awaited audience will be revealed in the new drama.





Returning with sincerity, never forgetting the actor’s original intention

Xiaoshenyang has left many well-known classic works to the audience, and has a high degree of nationality and love. The role of Lu Eryi in this new play is a type of role that he has rarely tried in his previous works. It can also be seen that Xiao Shenyang has always kept his actor identity in mind over the years, in order to continue to give the audience a sense of freshness, in order to Constantly seeking self-improvement, I have been breaking through my comfort zone, and devote myself to polishing each work.





“Please King” is a brand new appearance of Xiaoshenyang after accumulating himself in recent years. This time he returns to the screen with full sincerity and dedication. I believe his performance will not disappoint the long-awaited audience. This year, Xiaoshenyang will also have many excellent film and television works to be broadcast, so stay tuned!

