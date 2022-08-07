



Movie《The Boss Lady 2 Uninterrupted Stealth“formalofficial announcementwill be held on August 11 atTencent Video、IQIYIJoint premiere. The film is produced, written and directed by Wang Jing, directed by Jiang Guomin, starring Xie Tianhua and Xu Dongdong, and starring Tang Zhenye, Liu Tengyuan, Gui Jingjing, Liu Haojunlong and Li Xuan. The background of the movie era focuses on Hong Kong in the 1970s. It tells the story of Bai Rose (played by Xu Dongdong), a justice of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, who was ordered to sneak to the gangster Lei Wan Wan (played by Xie Tianhua) to collect evidence. After accidentally discovering the mysterious identity of Lei Wan Wan , White Rose still adheres to the belief that the extreme story of capturing the two major groups involved in the underworld. The film is directed by Wang Jing and “Sister-in-law Ceiling”Xu DongdongAnother cooperation after “The Boss”, this time director Wang Jing made Xu Dongdong a “double-sided rose” image. Compared with the image of a sister-in-law in the traditional sense, there is another sense of contrast between internal and external contradictions. I believe that the big sister-in-law’s domineering return will bring us new surprises. The film is scheduled to release a main poster, and it is officially announced that it will enter the summer season!









Xu Dongdong incarnates a double-faced “boss wife” Xie Tianhua’s layout and secures the top spot

Xu Dongdong has previously contributed excellent performances in the movie “The Boss”, and his portrayal of the characters has been widely praised. This time in the movie “The Boss Lady 2 Uninterrupted Sneak”, the white rose played by her not only needs to change her identity and win the trust of the boss as a “boss lady”, she also needs to always have a firm belief in bringing the people involved to justice. Like a delicate two-color rose that blooms alone on the edge of black and white, it is always trying to shine. In the film, “Brother of the Greater Bay Area” Xie Tianhua, played by Hong Kong tycoon Lei Wan Wan, successfully won the leading position of the four major families after some layout, and temporarily controlled all the underworld business in Hong Kong. This rise to the top aroused strong jealousy and dissatisfaction from the former boss, Fei Kun (played by Tang Zhenye). In the face of Fei Kun’s continuous wanton provocation, Lei Wanhao always thought about the two brothers in the past. He just wanted to use his strength to quell the dispute, and he didn’t want to face a life-threatening storm. The mysterious relationship between Lei Wanhao and White Rose has also laid the most solid emotional foundation for the two to join forces.





High-energy undercover action full of firepower, female power shows dazzling charm

In Hong Kong in the 1970s, under the rule of the British, corruption, prostitution and gambling were rampant. The ICAC agent Bai Meimei, who has been trained for many years, was ordered to hide in danger. In addition to being full of military talent, her outstanding appearance, smart mind, and outstanding adaptability are also indispensable. In order to successfully gain the trust of Lei Wanhao, White Rose first helped him to solve the sudden trouble in the factory, and then assisted Lei Wanhao to win the exclusive agent of Southeast Asian drugs in the Hong Kong market in one fell swoop. In this series of events, even in the face of the increasingly chaotic environment and crowds, White Rose has always been confident and calm, handling every event perfectly. With the continuous advancement of the film’s story, the audience will find that White Rose was once a weak, pitiful and helpless girl. After experiencing an uneven childhood, she has always grown and progressed with clear goals, even in the undercover mission. Many uncontrollable factors have also been solved one by one with their own proud wisdom and extraordinary courage. The dazzling charm displayed by the white rose also highlights the core expression of the “Boss Lady” series of films at the beginning of their creation – the unstoppable female power!





The movie “Boss Lady 2 Uninterrupted Sneak” was produced by Dongyang Zizai Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Infinite Freedom Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Gangbang Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., produced by Shanghai Gangbang Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and exclusively announced by Xiamen Zizai Mutual Entertainment Culture Media Co., Ltd. send. The film is now open for pre-order, and it is scheduled to be broadcast jointly by Tencent Video and iQiyi on August 11. Xu Dongdong will play the role of “The Boss Lady” again. She is cool and domineering, and her partner “Laughing Brother” Xie Tianhua will surely bring you a different viewing experience in this midsummer!

