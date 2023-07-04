Xilinmen introduces new mattress [Jingmian Happy Planet H21] for children’s healthy growth

Title: Xilinmen Launches New Mattress, Jingsleep Happy Planet H21, for Children’s Healthy Growth

Subtitle: The innovative features of the Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 promote proper support, breathability, and comfort for children’s sleep

[City, Date] – Xilinmen, a leading mattress manufacturer, has recently launched its new product, Jingsleep Happy Planet H21. With a focus on promoting children’s healthy growth through quality sleep, this mattress offers innovative features such as two-zone support and super-strong rebound support, ensuring children’s comfort and well-being.

Children’s mattresses play a vital role in their overall development and well-being. Proper support is crucial, as an inadequate mattress can lead to incorrect body posture, affecting bone and muscle development. To address this issue, Xilinmen’s Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 mattress incorporates two silicone cotton spine protection strips that conform to the child’s waist curve. This feature ensures optimal comfort, support, fit, and adaptability to body growth, aiding in the healthy development of the spine. Additionally, the mattress utilizes three-zone self-adaptive springs with different wire diameters, efficiently supporting the spine in different areas and accurately releasing pressure at each growth stage.

In addition to providing proper support, the Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 mattress enhances breathability and sleep quality. Children with fast metabolism and sensitive skin can experience discomfort and excessive sweating during sleep. However, the 3D material used in this mattress offers excellent elasticity, resilience, and support. With over 150,000 support points, the mattress effectively relieves pressure and promotes air circulation, preventing excessive sweating. The moisture-absorbing and breathable properties of the mattress also inhibit bacteria and mite growth, reducing the risk of skin allergic reactions.

Furthermore, Xilinmen’s Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 mattress prioritizes the use of high-quality surface materials to enhance sleep comfort. The mattress’s surface is made of maternal and child-grade A fabric, providing a smooth and delicate touch, reminiscent of a mother’s gentle embrace. The 360° breathable mesh fabric ensures optimal ventilation on all six sides, facilitating moisture evaporation and enabling children to sleep comfortably throughout the night. This design effectively prevents the breeding of bacteria and insects, allowing children to enjoy a peaceful sleep even during hot summer nights.

The Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 mattress also considers practicality and safety. Its front is detachable and washable, making it easier to clean and maintain. Additionally, the mattress design includes soft anti-collision corners, ensuring safety and avoiding unnecessary bumps, thereby creating a worry-free sleep environment for children.

Xilinmen’s Jingsleep Happy Planet H21 mattress addresses the diverse needs of children and provides a solution for parents seeking a high-quality sleep companion. By incorporating features such as proper support, breathability, and comfort, Xilinmen aims to contribute to children’s healthy growth and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information. The content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify any facts with relevant parties. The opinions expressed in this article are not representative of this website and are solely for readers’ reference.

