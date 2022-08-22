Source title: Xinghan splendid summer into a hot style, Wu Lei’s “Ling Buzhuo” became a classic section

On August 18, a special online event was held for “The Bright Moon Rising to the Sea”, which was the show’s finale screening ceremony. Through the CCTV-6 “Today’s Film Critic” connection, Yu Xin, director of the China Film Critics Association, said that as a popular online drama, “The Star and the Bright Moon Rising to the Sea” has a wide audience coverage, and the combination of online and offline has not only broadened The cultural value of film and television works provides the audience with a richer cultural consumption experience. Since the show’s broadcast, the ratings and popularity have been low and high, and it has gradually become a hot film and television work in the summer of 2022. The male and female lead actors in the play both broke 9 on the new media index of Vlinkage’s drama characters, and the average daily broadcast volume of the drama once exceeded 200 million. The audience of the play has a wide range of sinking, and there is even a spectacle of people watching the play on the subway. Among them, due to the excellent action design of the play, the “Ling Budo Hug” completed by the leading actor Wu Lei has become a new classic action section of the costume drama, which has caused variety shows to follow suit.

