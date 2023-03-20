On March 19, the premiere of the first original animation film “The Adventures of Karamay and Mayi” in Karamay, Xinjiang was held at the Xinjiang People’s Theater.Photo by Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station

Chinanews, Urumqi, March 19th (Reporter Cheng Yong) On March 19th, the premiere of the first original animation film “The Adventures of Karamay and Mayi” in Karamay, Xinjiang was held at the Xinjiang People’s Theater. More than 600 people from all walks of life The audience watches. After the premiere in Xinjiang, the premiere ceremony will be held in Beijing on the 21st, and will officially meet the audience in theaters across the country on the 22nd.

First Original Animated Film Wins Multiple Awards

“The Adventures of Carat and Mayi” is supervised by the Propaganda Department of the Xinjiang Karamay Municipal Party Committee, produced by Karamay Radio and Television Station, and jointly produced by Yuanxin Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Nanjing Fengguyun Animation Co., Ltd.

The children took a group photo with “Kara” and “Mayi”.Photo by Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station

Xu Xuewei, deputy secretary of the Karamay Municipal Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, said that in recent years, Karamay City has actively promoted the construction of “a city of petroleum culture”, “a city of research and study”, “a demonstration city of poetry”, etc., with the help of various literary and artistic creation support funds A number of measures have encouraged the majority of literary and art workers to take root in the local area and deeply rooted in the times. They have devoted themselves to creating the dance drama “The Pioneer of the Past in Oil City”, the stage play “The Daughter of Black Oil Mountain”, the song “A Hundred Years”, and the micro-movie “The Iron Man’s Life”. Summer” and “Raising the National Flag and Singing the National Anthem” and other masterpieces reflect the development of Karamay, have Chinese cultural heritage, integrate modern civilization, and are popular with the masses. cultural environment.

At the premiere, the children actively participated in the activities.Photo by Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station

It is reported that the big animated movie “The Adventures of Carat and Mayi”, which premiered on the 19th, is based on the 26-episode animation series “Carat and Mayi”. CCTV, “Learning Power” and other platforms, and rebroadcasted many times on Phoenix Satellite TV, Xinjiang Satellite TV, etc., setting off a viewing boom. At the same time, as the first original animation masterpiece in Xinjiang in recent years, it also won the seventh “Tianshan Literature and Art Award” in Xinjiang, and participated in the “Five One Project Award” of the Central Propaganda Department. Once the film was released, it won the Golden Flower Award at the Beijing International Children’s Film Festival.

More than 100 characters show the characteristics of Karamay after 5 years of sharpening a sword

“The Adventures of Carat and Mayi” vividly tells the story of two elves “Kara” and “Mayi” from Heiyou Mountain, who bravely face the catastrophic destruction of the meteorite army again and again, and find the “flower of life” golden snow lotus , the story of helping the Jinsiyu elf “Gem Light” find parents, retrieve memories, and rebuild a green home.

The film revolves around the theme of restoring the oasis and rebuilding a harmonious and beautiful homeland. It shows the image settings of Xinjiang’s beautiful scenery, food, and special fruits and vegetables. It is a work full of love, innocence, warmth, and full of positive energy for children. , perfect for the whole family to watch.

Group photo of the main creators.Photo by Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station

Du Yi, chief director, screenwriter, and original painting designer of the film, said that this Xinjiang local original animation film took 5 years from original painting design to script creation, role setting to style positioning, etc., more than 100 character settings were created, more than 1,000 The rendering of each scene has undergone 72 repeated revisions. The entire creation process is very difficult. Exploration has taken the first step in the creation and production of local animation in Xinjiang.

He said that Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station aims to enhance recognition, relying on the creation and release of animated films and animation series, and is turning “Karamai” and “Mayi” into recognizable IPs, filling the gap in Xinjiang’s original animation industry and creating animation. Industry, cultural creativity and tourism resonate at the same frequency, contributing to the development of Xinjiang’s animation cultural industry and building a beautiful Xinjiang.

The beautiful Xinjiang will be presented to the world in multiple languages

Li Mengtao, the director and screenwriter of “The Adventures of Carat and Mayi”, said that this film shows the good qualities of optimism, strength, intelligence, and bravery to children all over the country, conveying the positive energy of mutual assistance, friendship, and positive energy; spreading the message of ecological protection and cherishing resources Modern ecological concept; explain the importance of harmony and unity, guide children to learn the spirit of teamwork, and overcome difficulties and challenges together.

The main creators were interviewed jointly by the media.Photo by Xinjiang Karamay Radio and Television Station

Mr. Wang, who participated in the premiere viewing, said in an interview with the media that the animation film shows some characteristics and characteristics of Karamay, as well as the spirit of Karamay in a very humorous and cute cartoon form, and can truly feel Karamay and Xinjiang. In continuous development and progress.

Xu Yuqi, a fourth-grade student at the Experimental Primary School of the Xinjiang Institute of Education, said that after watching the movie, she felt that Kela and Mayi were very brave. She also learned a lot from it and hoped to see more Xinjiang cartoons in the future.

It is reported that “The Adventures of Karamay and Mayi” will be translated into multiple languages ​​for distribution overseas in the next step. Through the humorous images in the movie, it will tell the story of Karamay and Xinjiang to the world. (over)

责编：宫辞 ]