Xinmin Art Review丨Having a family with a heart and a heart – after watching the drama “Children of Heroes”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Just as the dance drama “Eternal Waves” can make people reminisce about the film while being moved by the stage presentation, the drama “Heroes and Children” premiered at the Shanghai Drama Art Center tonight can also make people repeatedly moved and ignited between the film and the stage The burning years of the heart. Adapted from the movie of the same name and Ba Jin’s novel “Reunion”, the rehearsal last night already brought tears to former moviegoers and deeply felt the theme of “Shanghai – Hero City”.

Screen and stage complement each other

In order to reflect the big scene of Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, the stage is very full, so when the plot involves the inner drama of the characters or the explanation of history, the big screen on the sky is very useful. Audiences can also reminisce about moving moments in the black and white film. The most tear-jerking is Wang Cheng shouting “fire at me” and dying under the red flag of the unnamed highland – Wang Fang, who is not a sister but is better than a sister, after hearing the news, sat alone at the front of the stage under the chase lights, On the screen behind him, Wang Cheng’s faces of the same size as the screen in different periods are superimposed, and he speaks the representative words of each stage of his and his sister’s reunion on the front line and even before the final sacrifice – the last sentence, It seems that there is a secret about Wang Fang’s life experience that it is too late to elaborate… Every time, the expression on his face and the situation of the injury are different. The last face is obviously painted, but it is still full of the composure before the hero’s sacrifice. And showed a trace of concern for the family. The emotions of warriors, sons, elder brothers and other multiple identities are intertwined here, stalemate everyone. The image of having mountains and rivers in mind and home at heart is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Wang Cheng and Wang Fang grew up together since they were young. Behind the love like brother and sister is actually the patriotism of two generations. When Shanghai worker Wang Fubiao grew up with his son Wang Cheng, he adopted Wang Fang, the daughter of Wang Wenqing, who worked on the hidden front and later became a political commissar in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The past between these characters can be clearly understood from the big screen, which will make the audience who have seen the movie memorable, and the audience who have not seen the movie to clarify the characters.

Shanghai is a heroic city

In the film of the same name shot by the Changchun Film Studio, Shanghai actor Zhou Wenbin plays the old worker Wang Fubiao, and Liu Shangxian, who was born in Shanghai, plays Wang Fang. In the drama version, the Shanghai element is more prominent. Under the care of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, the large-scale drama “Children of Heroes” is directed by the Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Bureau of the Shanghai Garrison District, and is jointly produced by the Drama Art Center, Longhua Martyrs Cemetery (Longhua Martyrs Memorial Hall), and the Municipal Supporting Military Foundation.

On the stage, Wang Cheng, Wang Fang, Wang Fubiao, as well as the newly added characters – “Little Sichuan” who went to the DPRK with Wang Cheng will all show a Shanghai accent and even speak a few words of Shanghai dialect when they are emotionally excited. The relationship between the characters and Shanghai suddenly became clear. When they were in Shanghai, they either provided all kinds of support for the front line, or dealt with various enemies on the covert front. Wang Wenqing shouted on the screen: “The rear of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is not only you, not only me, but us!” Wang Fubiao expressed passionately on the stage: “If you want money, give money, you want people to give people, and you want materials for materials!” After the sacrifice of his biological son Wang Cheng, when he reunited with his foster queen Fang and his biological father Wang Wenqing, he said to Wang Fang: “You have a working-class father, and an old revolutionary father” – an instant light on Shanghai The key role of the working class in the rear. It seems that the two fathers have a pair of heroic sons and daughters. In fact, all those who have contributed to their respective positions in the city of Shanghai are the heroic sons and daughters of this heroic city! “Heroic Hymn” is sung to every son and daughter of the motherland!

Baptism on and off screen

It seems that the audience of the drama are empathized and inspired, but as a cultural worker, they will feel the meaning and value of cultural work once again after watching the drama. Therefore, this is a masterpiece that is infectious, inspiring and motivating both on and off the stage, on and off the screen. The young actors in the drama center participated in the military training to feel the soul of the soldiers, and only after taking off a few layers of skin can they show the great and moving feats on the stage.

Thinking carefully about “fire at me for the sake of victory”, isn’t it because there are literary and artistic soldiers like Wang Fang that the great truth has spread all over the country? She personally felt the sense of mission brought by the feelings of home and country, so she participated in the returning delegation as a “hero’s sister” and sang “Heroes Praise” – a touching scene that became an important plot of movies and novels. . It is the writer Ba Jin who really gives life to this picture. When Ba Jin was in his fifties, he went to North Korea twice for interviews, during which he experienced accidents such as overturning a car and slipping into a deep ditch in a rainy night, but he never stopped collecting creative materials. The second time, in 1952, he went to the front line of Kaesong, North Korea, conducted a field interview with the 582nd Regiment of the 65th Army of the Volunteer Army, and learned the story of the fighting heroes. Only then did he have the touching “reunion” of Wang Cheng, Wang Fang and their father. “story.

Therefore, the rehearsal of this drama is also the act of the drama center, as a cultural unit, leading cultural workers to express the patriotism of Quanquan in their own ways in different times. All cultural workers will also be baptized in a familiar but new way both inside and outside the theater.(Zhu Guang)