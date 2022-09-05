Xinmin Art Review丨Looking at the tide and copying of trendy brands: it is not as good as following the trend to create a trend and create a trend as long as it is romanticFly into the homes of ordinary people

Clothing, food, housing, and transportation are probably the easiest way to achieve freedom.

In this kind of weather, what I wear is sweaty, and I lose my appetite. But in the end, a civilized person always needs to cover his body, and he can’t be “naked and unconcerned”. Wide and falling T-shirts are an easy choice for street food men and women. To be more fashionable, the T-shirt is longer, reaching the hip, denim shorts that cover the lower body, or a small piece of retro-style aerobics tight shorts. The wearing method of “missing the lower body” is in line with the aesthetics of the Chinese people.

Caption:Sarah Mikaela

All of the above have been pushed by fashion bloggers, and have been worn to new heights by the sisters and sisters of the Kardashian family. The rise of new media has made fashion bloggers in the limelight. The clothes are not bad, the expression is good, and you know how to manage, so you don’t have to worry about not having followers, and then it’s logical to bring goods, live broadcast, and so on. Moreover, the diversity of fashion bloggers allows almost all girls to find their own benchmarks. For example, the Danish fashionista Sarah Mikaela, who is 1.52 meters tall, will teach you how to wear long legs of 1.70 meters; Stephanie Yebo, who lives in London, is a plus-size blogger and a public speaker. . She advocates for people to accept their bodies and applaud every individual’s wonderful work.

Let’s talk about the first blogger in the universe, Italian sister Chiara Ferragoni. Ferragni, 35, was named “One of the Most Breakthrough Street Stars of the Year” as early as 2011. The various awards she has won will not be repeated for now. The most practical thing is that after the success Ferragoni has his own brand, the LOGO “big eyes with long eyelashes” is full of childlike style, and the brand of the same name produces footwear and bags, and sells pretty well. Shen Jiawei, the Hong Kong man who married Qiu Shuzhen, is most famous for another career that created the IT fashion group. Right now, you can find Ziara Ferragni in IT stores.

Caption:Ziara Ferragoni’s own brand

Fashion bloggers, no matter how famous, are different from what we call “ICON”. After all, they are just ordinary people in ordinary life. This “civilian attribute” is actually a booster for success. Compared with those big brands that have experienced ups and downs, they are probably the difference between “new money” and “old money”. The “old money” family has a foundation, inheritance and connections, while the “new money” are basically the “first generation” who seize the opportunities of the times. Therefore, the fame is true, the pursuit is true, but it is also true that it can only be called “fashion person”, “tide product” and “trend”. Since you are standing on the shoulders of the “wave”, you need to beware of falling when the tide recedes. The tide ebbs and flows.

It has to be admitted that “old money” cannot underestimate “new money” under the current circumstances. Ferragoni has collaborated with Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, etc. After the annual sales of Todes, a leather goods brand famous for its Doudou shoes and loved by the Chinese people, declined for five consecutive years, Ferragni was invited to join the board of directors in 2021, and the stock price rose by 14%. A luxury brand with rich heritage, classics, and even legends, can interpret the difficult craftsmanship and private emotions of clothing design that surpasses the secular aesthetics on the stage of the four major fashion weeks. A show is like a book, a painting, a play, the opening – the foreshadowing – the finale “Fenelli”, strung together a story and conveying a voice. But what the brand can’t ignore is that after walking off the runway, what needs to be sold separately is ready-to-wear that has a market. In other words, clothes that allow buyers to buy real money out of their pockets are the source of funds for a brand to grow. Therefore, in the fashion circle of power, the two sides are balanced and restrained, and they have always been considered and never forgotten.

Trendy brands like Ferragoni have emerged in an endless stream in recent years, and are often tied to a life attitude. The price is not too hot, the style closely follows the trend, and there are star blessings. Why modern people like the tide brand, it can be elaborated in the future. But can these trendy brands really get richer than a generation? That still takes some real work. One of the biggest problems with trendy brands is that it is easy to become a “copy card”, which is familiar to everyone. Following the trend is definitely not as good as creating the trend, and creating the trend is not as good as the long-term romance. Merry is the essence of all culture and art.

Caption: Bodybuilding pants have changed from popular wear to Internet hot stalks

Of course, people say, I only want to compete for the length of the day, and I have to be happy. That’s fine. However, if bodybuilding pants are to be worn again next summer, the hipsters will laugh at you – not to be in the market. (Hua Xinyi)