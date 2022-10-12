[Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) Chinese actress Xiong Dailin, who debuted as a model, married Hong Kong wealthy businessman Guo Kesong in 2016 and gave birth to twin daughters in 2018. She was filming in other places and celebrated her 42nd birthday on the 10th. She thought she would spend it alone, but she didn’t expect her husband to send 101 roses from a distance, which surprised and moved her.

Xiong Dailin, who was filming in other places, wrote on Facebook on the 10th when she shared her birthday photos: “I thought this year’s birthday would be very deserted, but it turned out to be more lively than usual.” It turned out that Guo Kesong sent 101 pink roses from a distance, It means that the wife is a good wife with 101 points. (click to see photo)

In addition to receiving flowers from her husband, Xiong Dailin also received a birthday card made by her twin daughters. It can be seen from the birthday card that the two daughters painted a cake and attached a photo of a family of four, which is warm and loving. She said: “I hope the epidemic will end as soon as possible, so that I won’t be separated from my children and family for so long, and I won’t miss the child’s growth experience. Thank you husband and the company for giving me a surprise, I’m so happy!” (click to see the photo)

Xiong Dailin, who has been married to a wealthy family for 6 years, once focused on family after getting married and having a daughter. In an earlier interview, she emphasized that the reason why she wanted to come back to film is because she has always liked to be an actor. “I haven’t filmed for a few years, and I really want to come out and try again.” She said frankly that she really wanted to find herself and her career again, and hoped to return to society. “I will feel uncomfortable if I stay at home for a long time. I am so idle that I seem to lose myself, and I don’t know what I am doing every day.”

Xiong Dailin also said that being a full-time mother is actually more difficult than filming. For her, filming is a way to relax or relieve stress. She thanked her husband for his support, not only helping to take care of two young children, but also her biggest fan.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei