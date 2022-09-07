As the opening show of the 2023 Spring/Summer China International Fashion Week, the Chinese high-end women’s clothing brand “Xiong Ying·Gaia Legend (HEAVEN GAIA)” will be held at the Beijing Art Landmark 751D·PARK Fashion Design Plaza at 8 pm on September 4, 2022. , successfully held the “Qiankun · Bi Luo” 2023 spring and summer series conference. The brand, as always, perfectly integrates Chinese aesthetics and Western fashion tailoring. Between the shape and meaning of nature and craftsmanship, the brand uses clothing art and show art to present the blend of culture and fashion, creating an international level of clothing show. It has attracted the participation and attention of many important guests and celebrities from all walks of life.

The theme of this conference is “Qiankun·Bi Luo”, which is a continuation of the natural theme of “Qiankun·Cangyuan” and “Qiankun·Fangyi” in the past two press conferences of the brand. In exploring the origin of life and the extension of life, it sublimates and explores beauty. With life and soul, with faith and dreams. The creation of all things is in the universe. Through the perception of Chinese aesthetics and philosophy, from the three chapters of intangibility, all phenomena, and unity, we interpret the perception of life under the sky.

Qi’s three brothers: the eldest Qi Xianting, the second Qi Junting, and the third Qi Yuting

The eldest, Qi Xianting, and the second child, Qi Junting

The third child, Qi Yuting

The “three Qi brothers” Qi Xianting, Qi Junting and Qi Yuting who came to the Jessica Fashion Art Troupe in Suzhou have attracted much attention. Two of the three brothers walked through the Milan Fashion Week. This time, the theme of Gaia legend “Qiankun. At the press conference, the three people dressed in costumes were all inspired by the snow-capped golden dragon, as if coming from the clouds. Qi Xianting came into everyone’s eyes in white clothes. His main color was inspired by the pure white of the snowy plateau. Against the background of the clothes, he looked like a fairy in the clouds. Qi Junting came in wearing a long coat. Every pattern on the clothes was made by the superb technique of palace embroidery, which is the precipitation of ingenuity and time. Qi Yuting was wearing a golden dragon pattern costume, and the golden dragon was lifelike, as if it would take off in the next second. “The Three Brothers of Qi’s” are the most authentic, childlike and innocent, as well as warm interaction, allowing everyone to experience the warmth from home, the love of a small family, and the most touching.

Qi Junting, one of the three Qi brothers, served as the main show little supermodel for four times at the China International Fashion Week Gaia Legend Brand Conference, and performed outstandingly. The role model of other child models in the country will show the Chinese clothing culture to more people!