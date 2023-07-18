Xixi Pictures Breaks New Ground with Realism-Themed Series: A Look into CEO Yang Xiaopei’s Production Strategies

Title: Xixi Pictures’ Realism-Themed Series, “The Sea in Dreams,” Receives Huge Popularity and Rave Reviews

Xixi Pictures, led by CEO and founder Yang Xiaopei, has gained immense success with its first realism-themed series, “The Sea in Dreams.” Since its premiere on June 1, the drama has garnered significant attention and critical acclaim.

Following its broadcast on CCTV’s TV drama channel and platforms like Tencent Video, the popularity and reputation of “The Sea in Dreams” skyrocketed. The drama received a Douban score of 7.5, with real-time ratings peaking at more than 2 during the prime-time broadcast. Additionally, the Tencent video barrage witnessed over 100 million interactions, making it the first Tencent video to surpass 30,000 popularity in 2023 and enter the “explosive style” episodes club.

The achievements of “The Sea in Dreams” extend beyond its viewership and ratings. It ranked first on various data platforms’ lists, including Kuyun’s full-term broadcast volume TOP1, Detawen’s TV drama prosperity index TOP1, Maoyan’s TV drama popularity monthly list TOP1, and Beacon’s full-network drama feature film broadcast market occupancy TOP1. These results indicate a strong long-tail effect, demonstrating the series’ broad appeal.

For Xixi Pictures, “The Sea in Dreams” marks the first realism-themed production since its inception. Breaking away from its reputation as “professional costumers with heads,” Xixi Pictures aims to showcase its diverse project planning and unique production standards. The CEO, Yang Xiaopei, stresses the importance of conveying different conceptions, storytelling emotions, and thematic expressions through their works.

Compared to costume themes, realism-themed productions require a different production logic, according to Yang Xiaopei. While costume themes bring together traditional Chinese culture, art, and imagination to create dreamlike experiences, realism-themed series focus on recreating the real world while keeping pace with contemporary values, aesthetics, and emotional resonance.

Apart from “The Sea in Dreams,” Xixi Pictures has been actively exploring a wide range of themes and recruiting talented individuals to produce high-quality content. In its three years of operation, the company has exhibited solidity in quality, strategic clarity, and an unwavering commitment to its original vision.

Moving forward, Xixi Pictures will continue to produce dramas in its four major tracks: female emotion, emotional output, innovative future, and idol youth. While these four tracks remain consistent, each track will see new changes and refined content corresponding to specific audiences and themes.

Emphasizing meticulous planning and decision-making, Xixi Pictures has successfully adhered to its three-year plan of steadily outputting one work each year. However, with the onset of its third year, the company is reevaluating its strategy and aligning it with a new three-year plan from 2023 to 2025. This adjustment represents a test of Xixi’s reserves and output capabilities.

Nevertheless, Xixi Pictures continuously conducts research and development alongside visible production efforts. With a focus on pursuing excellence and creating exceptional content, the company places strict quality control measures on each project. Only when a complete script is in place does Xixi Pictures proceed with production, ensuring both quantity and quality.

As Xixi Pictures enters a new phase of development, its commitment to delivering exceptional content remains unwavering. With its successful realism-themed series, “The Sea in Dreams,” and a promising lineup of upcoming projects, Xixi Pictures aims to solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

