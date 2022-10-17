[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The Golden Horse Executive Committee announced today (17) that director Xu Anhua will be the chairman of the jury of the 59th Golden Horse Awards. When she received the invitation, she agreed immediately. In addition to being very happy to work with Jinma colleagues again, she also said: “I hope to continue to serve the film with the greatest enthusiasm in my lifetime.”

Xu Anhua has been nominated seven times and won the Golden Horse Award for Best Director three times for “A Thousand Words”, “Peach Sister” and “Golden Age”. She also won the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. She will lead the Golden Horse Film Emperor Zhang Zhen, the Golden Horse Film Queen Gui Lunmei, the well-known director Cheng Weihao, the gold award producer Ye Rufen, and the first female best photographer Yu Jingping of the Hong Kong Film Awards to join the final jury lineup.

In addition to the above 6 judges, there are 11 judges who are responsible for selecting the shortlist, including Zhou Yiwen (photography, Best Cinematography at Taipei Film Awards), Qiu Liwei (animation director, Seoul Animation Film Festival judges) Group Award), Zhang Shihong (Art Director, Honorary President of the Hong Kong Film Arts Society), Zhang Rongji (Director, Best New Director at Golden Horse Awards), Zhang Yaosheng (Director, Best Original Screenplay at Golden Horse Awards).

There are also Liang Zhanlun (editing, Golden Horse Award for Best Editing), Huang Huizhen (Documentary Director, Berlin Film Festival Teddy Bear Award for Best Documentary), Liu Zijie (screenwriter, Golden Horse Award for Best Adapted Screenplay), Cai Zonghan (Director, Golden Horse Award for Best Documentary) Best Original Screenplay), Cai Peiling (Art Director, Best Modeling Design at Golden Horse Awards), Li Yunwen (Composer, Best Music at Changchun Film Festival). A total of 17 judges will meet on the day of the awards ceremony on November 19 to discuss and vote for the winner of the Golden Horse Award.

The Golden Horse Executive Committee also announced the preliminary review of the current year. In the feature film category, Wu Luoying (chairman of the Chinese Screenwriters Association), Zhang Yaosheng, Liu Wanling (producer of “Lonely Taste”), Lou Yian (director, Taipei Film Awards’ most Jia screenwriter), Cai Zonghan; Documentary category: Wang Yawei (film scholar, documentary producer), Wang Wanrou (director, shortlisted for Best Documentary at Golden Horse Awards), Wu Yuying (director, Best Documentary at Taipei Film Awards), Xu Zhejia (director, Taipei Film Awards 100) 10,000 First Prize), Huang Huizhen.

The animation category is Qiu Yufeng (Director, Best Animation at the Taipei Film Awards), Zhang Yanrong (Scholar, Curator), Xie Chunwei (Producer); the Drama Short Category is Li Yishan (Director, Golden Horse Award for Best Drama Short Film), Lin Shi Ken (Producer), Zhang Sanling (International Sales, Film Festival Broker), Xu Chengjie (Director, Best New Director of the Golden Horse Awards), Chen Xiaojuan (Director, New Director of the Hong Kong Film Awards), Yang Zhilin (Director, Golden Harvest Award First Prize) ). Please refer to the official website of Golden Horse for the full list of the jury at each stage.

The films shortlisted for the 59th Golden Horse Awards will all be screened at the Golden Horse Film Festival on November 2, and ticket sales for the festival will begin on October 22. The 59th Golden Horse Awards ceremony will be held on November 19 at the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

