On June 26 this year, Xu Fan officially bid farewell to the character who has been with her for 28 years after finishing the last six performances of “Ruan Lingyu”. In 1996, she won the 13th Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award for her drama “Ruan Lingyu”. She was 27 years old when she first appeared in “Ruan Lingyu”, and she is 55 years old when she played Ruan Lingyu again.

After saying goodbye to “Ruan Lingyu”, Xu Fan did not stop. Last Friday night, the variety show “The Most Dramatic Life” premiered on CCTV’s three sets, and Xu Fan joined the “Good Show Witness Group” to comment on comedy works. In her opinion, participating in variety shows is also an experience of life. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News, she said: “The actors’ lively performances in the show ignited me like acupuncture points, reminding me to observe life at all times.”

Participate in variety shows, “collect unique feelings”

In recent years, Xu Fan has often been a guest in various variety shows. She has appeared in “Tucao Conference”, “Sound Immersive”, “Youth Classmates Association” and “Sister Over Flowers”. “The Most Dramatic Life” is Xu Fan’s first variety show this year. The show invites 11 editorial and creative teams to discover topics in life and create comedy works. Xu Fan, Sun Tao, etc. served as “good show witnesses”, commenting and recommending works. Xu Fan said frankly that the “creative” element of “The Most Dramatic Life” attracts her the most: “There are many variety shows with actors and directors as the theme of competition, and this show is centered on screenwriting. Screenwriting is the origin of the work, establishing the outline, Frame, stuffing ‘meat’ into it, the most basic link is also the most important.”

Xu Fan said that participating in variety shows is a way for her to experience life. “It is equivalent to an actor experiencing life. If I meet a recommendation officer and a reviewer in the future, I have the confidence to show the true state of such a role.” Xu Fan said that every time he participates in a variety show, it is like walking into a library, collecting unique feelings and calling them at any time when needed, “I used to participate in talk shows with this purpose, and I don’t have to use it to experience life. The pen records, the experiences that really touched me on an emotional level, are unforgettable.”

In “The Most Dramatic Life”, Xu Fan quickly entered the role of “judging” and was moved: “I participated in it and was moved by the children’s creations. They put their eyes and hearts into life, some ordinary things. , can also be created as a small work.”

Talking about his understanding of the program title “Life is the Most Dramatic”, Xu Fan said: “Life is the source of works of art, and the source must be the most dramatic. An artist should have the ability to capture the details of life.” Xu Fan also reminded himself Always keep an observation on life: “I have been doing performances for a long time, and my observation is sometimes blurred. But when I saw their performances in the show, it ignited me like acupuncture points, reminding me to observe life at all times.”

Many theatrical productions in “Life’s Most Dramatic” have comedic overtones. Xu Fan also appeared in New Year comedies such as “Party A and Party B”, “See You” and “Mobile Phone” in the early stage of his career. Xu Fan said: “These works look like comedies, but I don’t think of them as comedies. It’s just that my biggest reliance is the script, and the screenwriter just established a comedy structure.” After more than 30 years of acting, I have the idea of ​​being a screenwriter. ? Xu Fan said: “I am not someone who can be a screenwriter or director. I just like to be an actor.”

Deducting mother, “living in a very stupid way”

From Li Yuanni, the mother who raised her son alone in “Tangshan Earthquake”, to Ji Peizhen, the mother who is always dedicated to her family in “All About My Mom”, to the silent support in the short film “How Are You” cooperating with Zhu Yilong last year A mother whose son is on the front line fighting the epidemic…Xu Fan has created many images of mothers that make you cry Small things, trivial things. When the experience accumulates to a certain level, I will have some insights. This is the experience of life. I live in a very stupid way, but it is not to say that it is wrong for others to not do it, it is just our generation of actors. Habit.”

In the first episode of “The Most Dramatic Life”, “The Lover’s Tribulation” humorously interprets the misunderstanding between couples due to their reliance on social software to communicate, and cleverly conceives the scene of you coming and going during a quarrel. This play made Xu Fan deeply touched. She thought of her daughter’s love from the couple status in the show, and hoped that her daughter could overcome all difficulties in her relationship through warm communication in the future, “After seeing this work, I thought of it. Daughter, it would be such a pity if it was her thing on stage! I would rather her love will have setbacks, and I also hope that she and the other party are people with warmth and physicality, not machines.” “Xu Fan doesn’t want her daughter The topic of “misunderstanding and breaking up” has also been on the hot search list.

Thinking about his daughter’s love is also Xu Fan’s thinking about the way of communication between lovers and relatives. She said: “Nowadays, many people are close at hand, but they are unwilling to communicate with others, and prefer to use words and short messages to communicate. Although people may spend 2/3 of the time talking nonsense, it is these The so-called nonsense constitutes the details of life. The so-called disconnection, if people’s communication is a simple list of one, two, or three, then the lotus will not be connected, and the lotus will not be a lotus.”

Xu Fan said bluntly: “Many young people say that they are socially terrified, but they are very courageous in social software. I am very puzzled: why do they lose their original skills? They are not socially terrified, but unwilling to do it.”

If you want to become a character, “professionalism also requires good conduct”

Xu Fan was born in a literary and artistic family in Wuhan, and his parents were both actors of Chu opera. In 1987, Xu Fan was admitted to the Performance Department of the Central Academy of Drama. In 2003, the TV series “Tsing Yi” directed by Kang Honglei was launched. It revolved around the drama dream life of the famous actor Xiao Yanqiu in the 1980s, and told the morbid state of a woman singing Tsing Yi who was obsessed with her career. States blend in their destiny. Xu Fan won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 23rd China TV Drama Feitian Award for her role as “play idiot” Xiao Yanqiu.

In “The Most Dramatic Life”, the Beijing-flavored drama “Jiao’er” written and created by Song Yan and Song Tianshuo tells a story of “holding the horns”: the bright and beautiful horns on the stage of Peking Opera are composed of countless people who cannot become horns. held by people. After watching the play, Xu Fan choked up: “The corners are too difficult. In the old society, they were the ones who carried the entire troupe. There was no gong on the stage, and everyone had no food for a day. They can have a stable life. But without the troupe and the audience to support them, they can’t be a hero.”

“Jiao’er” also evoked Xu Fan’s memory of learning Peking Opera in Wuhan: “I watched them paint their faces and strangle their heads, and I remembered the words taught by the teacher – three lights in the morning, three panics in the evening. The actors start the show. Once the previous things are done, you will be able to calm down when the show really starts, everything will be stable and not panic… These experiences are passed down from generation to generation.”

Xu Fan also said that the identity of “Jiao’er” is very telling: “Whether or not you can become a Jiao’er depends on the actor himself. If the actor has strength, no matter how much you praise it; but if you don’t have strength, don’t insist. But , Who will judge the corners? I am very puzzled. Some people say that it is the public, but the public is online, and we don’t know what the public looks like. There will also be people who are not convinced: I have a work that I can do, why is there no strength? ” In Xu Fan’s eyes, “Jiaoer” must meet certain conditions: “One is professionalism, and the other is good character. Actors will subtly bring their temperament to the role. The role played by Jiaoer is graceful and will not be harsh. Soso’s little family.”

The years of “artistic”, “living, acting and creating”

On June 26 this year, Xu Fan said goodbye to Ruan Lingyu on stage. She said emotionally: “Ruan Lingyu has only lived for 25 years, but I am more than twice her age, and the partners around me are slowly adjusting. This is my last time playing Ruan Lingyu. I hate Ruan Lingyu. But from the perspective of growth, I have to leave Ruan Lingyu. I hope that there will be new actors to present this role in the future, so that I can sit on the stage and enjoy it as an audience. “

For Xu Fan, saying goodbye to “Ruan Lingyu” means starting anew, “I hope there will be more different performances in the future, and I will have the opportunity to try some new things, although I have no specific idea about what to try.” Xu Fan, 55, also submitted a retirement application to the Beijing People’s Art Theatre. After retiring, she does not plan to leave the performance stage, and may communicate more with other troupes and directors to enrich her stage performances and open up the boundaries of life. Will you spend time teaching young people the performing arts? Xu Fan said: “I generally don’t take the initiative to instruct young actors, they need to understand a lot of things themselves. They ask me when they need it, and I will teach. If I can’t judge whether they are in an acceptable state, a good teacher may recruit people. bother.”

Xu Fan especially cherishes his 31 years in Beijing Renyi: “renyi has improved my artistic appreciation, given me a profound artistic background, so that I will not view any work or one thing one-sidedly, and let me not be afraid of denying myself. Only people who are confident enough can deny themselves. Beijing Renyi has given me enough confidence.” In Xu Fan’s view, Beijing Renyi is a magical place, with four big characters hanging in the rehearsal hall “The drama is bigger than the sky” , “Generations of actors live, act and create in it.” (Text/Reporter Gong Weifeng)

