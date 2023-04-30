Xu Guanghan turned into a small fan and shared a group photo of “Korea Baeksang Tour” with artists: in the same frame as the goddess IU, and Song Hye Kyo’s fan perspective~ – KSD 韩星网(star)

star



monkey

2023-04-30T09:03:00+08:00

IU’s “Baeksang Xing” also posted a photo with Xu Guanghan! ! ! ! Is there any chance for the two to collaborate~? I pray that one day the two can produce a collaboration song, or Xu Guanghan can directly sing in “IU’s Palette”, thank you~.

With the TV series “Want to See You”, actor Xu Guanghan, who is very popular in Korea, was invited to participate in the 59th “Baeksang Arts Awards” as an award presenter. In the end, he was pleasantly paired with “Model Taxi 2” Lee Je-hoon. A highlight of this ceremony!

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

advertise

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

In addition, Xu Guanghan also shared photos with artists such as IU, Kim Jong Kook, “Crash Course in Romance” Lu Yunrui…etc! It sparked heated discussions among netizens.

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

Xu Guanghan expressed his thoughts in the accompanying article: “Thank you for the Baeksang Art Awards. It is an honor to present the award with Di Xun Oppa. Thank you for being so gentle. Next…my Baeksang diary.” On the other side is our Di Xun Ou Ba (??XD) also shared a photo with Xu Guanghan, both of them are super childlike~.

(Source: Lee Jehoon [email protected]_official)

In addition, IU’s IG also shared a photo with Xu Guanghan (hidden in the last one like a surprise egg), and only shared a photo with Xu Guanghan~! Korean artists must have been very surprised to see the appearance of Xu Guanghan in “Want to See You”.

(Source: IU [email protected])

In the end, Xu Guanghan also photographed the scene where Song Hye Kyo came on stage to receive the award. The fan perspective made the netizens very satisfied. Our sister Qiao was really beautiful that night!

(Source: [email protected]许光汉Greg Han)

The movie “Marry My Dead Body” (Marry My Dead Body) starring Xu Guanghan is also expected to be released on CGV in South Korea on May 17.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news