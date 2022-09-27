Recently, some netizens encountered Xu Guanghan and Shi Boyu eating hot pot together in the Netherlands. In the picture, Xu Guanghan is wearing a black turtleneck sweater, and Shi Boyu, who is opposite, is also wearing a dark coat. The two chat while eating, dreaming of Li Ziwei and Mo Junjie from “Want to See You”! The netizen who met by chance said: “I thought it was just some handsome boy, but when I looked closely, it turned out to be Xu Guanghan, and the person sitting opposite was Mo Junjie in “Want to See You”.”

In this regard, many netizens said, “Xu Guanghan’s mullet head shape is so amazing, and the high paste raw pictures are so handsome.” The way friends talk and chat is super cute”, “Xu Guanghan really suits the black turtleneck sweater.”

It is reported that Xu Guanghan Shi Boyu co-starred in the Taiwan drama “Want to See You” which premiered in November 2019. The drama tells the story of the hero and heroine in 1998 and 2019, who travel through time and space through a tape to find each other’s love story. Xu Guanghan plays two roles in it, playing Li Ziwei and Wang Quansheng, while Shi Boyu plays Mo Junjie, Li Ziwei’s friend in the play.

As soon as this fantasy suspense love drama was launched, it quickly triggered a boom in drama watching and became an annual hit drama. It scored a high score of 9.2 on Douban, and more than 700,000 people participated in the score, which is enough to prove its popularity. degree. Earlier, some media reported that the movie version of “Want to See You” had been completed in Taipei City, and the original cast coefficient had returned, which made many fans look forward to it.

