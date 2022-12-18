Home Entertainment Xu Jiaying welcomes her second child and posts photos of her daughter Xiaoya to share the good news | LaLa | Birja
Entertainment

Xu Jiaying welcomes her second child and posts photos of her daughter Xiaoya to share the good news | LaLa | Birja

by admin
Xu Jiaying welcomes her second child and posts photos of her daughter Xiaoya to share the good news | LaLa | Birja

[The Epoch Times, December 18, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Hsu Jiaying (LaLa), the queen of Taiwan’s golden song, married director Birja in 2018, and gave birth to a son two years after their marriage. After it was announced that she was pregnant with her second child in September this year, she announced on Facebook yesterday evening (17th) that her daughter was born successfully.

When she gave birth to her eldest son “Little Lego”, she wrote in a post (click here): “I just… gave birth to a child.” When the book announced the good news, it wrote: “I just… gave birth to another child.”

While sharing the good news, we posted the little baby’s little feet as usual (click here), with a foot sign saying “Xu Jiaying’s Daughter” on it.

Less than 13 hours after the article was published, it received 140,000 likes and congratulations from everyone inside and outside the circle. In particular, the whole row of “blue ticks” is particularly eye-catching, which shows Xu Jiaying’s good popularity.

Editor in charge: Liu Yuhan

See also  Rui Zhiyuan diagnosed with the disease does not affect the shooting of "Tai Zong Li Fangyuan" | Rui Zhiyuan | Epoch Times

You may also like

69-year-old Zhao Yazhi reveals sexy clavicle and perfect...

Art Critic｜Words Seek Heart, Music Seek Soul- Comments-...

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” has a high reputation...

Xiahua Girl Music Radio Night X Martial Arts...

San Siro stadium, Sgarbi: “We are preparing a...

Henry Cavill will not return to the set...

The first online drama label in China comes...

Pina Bausch at the Opera – La Stampa

That’s why dogs prefer to travel by electric...

The first online drama label in China comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy