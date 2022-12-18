[The Epoch Times, December 18, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Hsu Jiaying (LaLa), the queen of Taiwan’s golden song, married director Birja in 2018, and gave birth to a son two years after their marriage. After it was announced that she was pregnant with her second child in September this year, she announced on Facebook yesterday evening (17th) that her daughter was born successfully.

When she gave birth to her eldest son “Little Lego”, she wrote in a post (click here): “I just… gave birth to a child.” When the book announced the good news, it wrote: “I just… gave birth to another child.”

While sharing the good news, we posted the little baby’s little feet as usual (click here), with a foot sign saying “Xu Jiaying’s Daughter” on it.

Less than 13 hours after the article was published, it received 140,000 likes and congratulations from everyone inside and outside the circle. In particular, the whole row of “blue ticks” is particularly eye-catching, which shows Xu Jiaying’s good popularity.

