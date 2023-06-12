Xu Ting, screenwriter of time-travel dramas in cooperation with AI: AI has a big brain, but it cannot replace human emotional expression-DoNews column

Xu Ting, screenwriter of time-travel dramas cooperating with AI: AI has a big brain, but it cannot replace human emotional expression

The season of the popular comedy show “Saturday Night Live” ended early, the update of the latest seventh season of the American drama “Billions” was stranded, and the filming of Marvel’s new movie “New Blade” was suspended… Screenwriters in the American film and television entertainment industry resisted AI The general strike for the reason began to affect the output of many works, and it is said that it caused a loss of 10 billion US dollars.

This strike has lasted for a month. It started from resisting AI’s involvement in screenwriting work, and gradually moved towards the core issue of unreasonable screenwriting salaries. The screenwriter strike on the other side of the ocean has also triggered discussions among some domestic practitioners.

Regarding the function of AI to “generate new scripts from old scripts”, Wang Hailin, the screenwriter of “Iron Teeth and Bronze Teeth Ji Xiaolan”, believes that “we must pay for the material, or give the screenwriter union an overall fee every year.” Film critic Qin Yimo expressed support for Hollywood screenwriters, “I hope that Hollywood screenwriters can win, and see where the glamorous hosts, directors, and producers can speak without scripts.”

When the “AI substitution theory” finally transfers to the film and television industry, which also requires a lot of creation, in addition to resistance and worry, there are also attempts and experiments. In April of this year, Shanghai Huanque Pictures and Beijing Yilan Technology announced that they will launch the drama “Butterfly Game” with the participation of “AI screenwriter”. The script is jointly completed by well-known screenwriter Xu Ting with the assistance of “AI screenwriter” .

Xu Ting is a co-screenwriter of Huanque Films. She has written many well-known TV series before, such as “Mobai”, “My Poseidon”, “Xuanyuan Sword: Han Zhiyun”. “The Game” is likely to be the first play in China to publicly involve AI. So, how does AI perform in the creation of film and television dramas?

To Xu Ting’s surprise, when using the “AI screenwriting” function of Glance Operations, there are very rich inspirations including land adventures and underwater treasure hunting with just a few keywords. “The biggest advantage of AI screenwriting is Reduce the cost of trial and error and inspire creative ideas.”

But she also told “Metaverse Daily Explosion” that AI screenwriters are not as good as human screenwriters in terms of the uniqueness and delicacy of expressing emotions, “The role of humans in the creative process will not and should not be replaced, humans are still the first Xu Ting believes that the general trend of AI is irreversible. “It is difficult for any screenwriter to have a knowledge reserve and knowledge structure that can surpass AI.” Screenwriters who can survive in the industry in the future are those creators with unique thinking and unique expressions. .

Metaverse Explosion: “Butterfly Game” is known as the first TV series in China that uses AI screenwriters to assist in generating scripts. As a screenwriter, do you use the “AI screenwriting” function of Glance Technology Operations Bao, mainly to assist in writing the script framework or to sort out the text? What is the biggest difference between this and your previous independent creations?

Xu Ting: At present, the core idea and framework of the play still lies in the screenwriter. On the basis of the existing outline and framework, I will use “AI screenwriter” to assist in the creation. AI screenwriting is especially suitable for the brainstorming stage of plot bridges. For example, if you enter a prompt in the “creative” column, three “plots” will be automatically generated at one time, and it can also be generated infinitely, providing more possibilities. The biggest advantage of AI screenwriting is the reduction of trial and error costs and the inspiration of creative ideas.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: I heard that the script of “Die Yu Game” has been completed. In the current version, what is the proportion of the original part and the AI ​​creation part?

Xu Ting: The first version of the script has been completed and is still being revised. The director and producer gave a lot of very good suggestions, and script writing is such a process of continuous polishing with the production team.

I haven’t specifically calculated the proportion of original parts and AI creations. For me, AI is a tool, a tool that provides creative ideas. It can save a lot of time to look up information, a tool to help straighten out the plot, or it is a 24-hour online experienced creative partner. At least I will not directly put a bunch of text copies generated by AI into the work. The role of people in the creative process will not and should not be replaced, people are still the first.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: In the process of “cooperating” with AI to create this script, is there any link or content produced by the tool that surprised you?

Xu Ting: Some functions are really amazing. For example, just relying on a few keywords, the AI ​​screenwriter of Glance Operations Bao provided me with rich inspiration including land adventures and underwater treasure hunting. In addition, the first exposure poster is also made with the AI ​​​​painting of the operation treasure. I think the atmosphere and the scene are very good. When I saw the poster, I added a bamboo forest scene to the book. I can’t draw. But relying on plots and texts to generate concept maps of plots can give me a second inspiration for creativity. This is a very novel and efficient creative mode.

Metaverse Day Explosion: Will this AI function, which can automatically generate results by inputting prompt words, lower the barriers to entry for screenwriters and bring more newcomers into the screenwriting industry?

Xu Ting: The barriers to entry will indeed be lowered. But looking at it from a macro perspective, it is even more difficult to make a good work. You have to have this psychological expectation, and you need better core creativity and ideological connotation.

Metaverse Explosion: “Butterfly Game” is known as “a work that combines ancient costumes, suspense, espionage, and sweet pets.” It seems to be very rich in elements. Can you briefly introduce what kind of story it is?

Xu Ting: “Game of Die Feather” tells the story of a gold-medal saleswoman in the 21st century who accidentally traveled to ancient times and became the leader of the spy organization “Die Yu”. At the same time, the heroine is also the eldest daughter of the Hua family in Beijing, and she has a heavy responsibility. In order to return to modern times, the heroine had to shoulder everything and participate in the extremely dangerous “Almighty Game”. With modern thinking and EQ, she played the identity-guessing game of “Werewolf Killing” with the game initiator, successfully disguised herself and won the championship. In the end, in the blood and tears, the heroine understood the meaning of life and gained family affection and love.

Metaverse Day Explosion: Does Glance Operation Treasure show style preference?

Xu Ting: Any style is fine, as long as you give the corresponding prompt words, the results it will give are effective and high-quality. What I use more is the setting and innovation of game levels by AI screenwriters.

The metaverse is exploding: Why did Huanque Pictures and Glance Technology choose “Die Yu Game” to try “AI screenwriting”? It is reported that the two parties will also jointly develop a number of film and television drama projects based on AI screenwriters to assist in generating scripts. What kind of dramas will be involved in future projects?

Xu Ting: Because the theme of “Butterfly Game” is special, it requires strong logic, and there are many espionage and checkpoints in it. The creation process requires a lot of creativity and imagination. AI screenwriters can give more support in these aspects. good support.

The Huanque Films team has given me a lot of creative space and support. The short drama project in the current cooperation project is just the first test of the water. I still hope to cooperate with the company in more long dramas. Topics include cities, workplaces, and more.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: In the content creation industry of screenwriting, how much do you think AIGC tools contribute to the quality of a script? Which jobs can be handed over to it and which cannot be replaced? For mature screenwriters, will AI improve productivity?

Xu Ting: Because of its powerful database and generation capabilities, AI can indeed provide many effective ideas and plots. However, many of the works are the personal expression of the screenwriter, which is still unique, which cannot be replaced by AI.

To improve work efficiency, it still depends on how to reasonably use the screenwriter’s own advantages and combine the parts that AI is good at.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: From the perspective of a professional screenwriter, do you think that AI can now create a good story without the heavy participation of the screenwriter and only use prompt words?

Xu Ting: It may be difficult at present, but in the future it depends on the ability of integrated market applications. In fact, the second version of AI screenwriter has been iterated. It is currently in internal testing, and I am also using it. The production capacity has been improved qualitatively.

Metaverse Explosion: Now many viewers complain that some domestic professional-themed film and television dramas are very unreal when it comes to workplace plots, and they even think that the screenwriters do not understand the real situation and professional knowledge of various industries. If AI is used, can it help creators properly address these issues?

Xu Ting: There are advantages. After all, AI is supported by massive professional data. But I suggest that even if AI can help a lot, you still have to experience life down-to-earth.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: Screenwriters can choose from many AI-generated content and then re-create it. Will this method cause incoherence in the characters and plots in the script?

Xu Ting: My personal point of view is still that the role of the screenwriter in the creative process is the first, make good use of the ability of AI, and make friends with AI, instead of handing everything over to AI. If I publish a script today, and my role in it is only 1%, then I will not ask for the authorship of this script.

Explosion of the metaverse: Is the creative method of screenwriter combined with AI generation not conducive to the “grass snake gray line” and “deciphering layers” type of story? According to your experience, do AI screenwriters have some subjects that they are particularly good at or not good at?

Xu Ting: The key to the grass-snake gray line and layer-by-layer decryption lies in the screenwriter, not in AI, nor should it be in AI.

So far, it has performed well in various themes. Maybe I haven’t dug deep enough. From a technical point of view, its ability depends on the data set. It should be difficult for any screenwriter to have a knowledge reserve and knowledge structure that can exceed AI, Go, AlphaGo has already defeated humans, so the criteria for judging should not be here. I think it may be inferior to human screenwriters in the uniqueness and delicacy of expressing emotions.

Metaverse Explosion: As of now, the general strike organized by the Hollywood Screenwriters Union has lasted for more than a month. The strike started because of the resistance to artificial intelligence’s involvement in script writing. Do you think the screenwriters are really resisting AI?

Xu Ting: I have seen this matter, but the point of the strike is that AI will affect the income of screenwriters. No one denies the ability of AI. I think screenwriters’ income should be protected no matter how AI develops. In other words, how to be a screenwriter under the new technological change is a question that every practitioner needs to think about. The wheel of history will not turn backwards. It is clearly written in middle school history textbooks that the most fundamental reason why human beings have evolved into adults is that human beings have learned to use tools, and the role of AI is the same.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: What do you think of the idea that “screenwriters will be replaced by AI” in the film and television industry? Do your peers worry about “being robbed of their jobs by AI”?

Xu Ting: Of course there are concerns, but resisting AI is not the solution. This also means that screenwriters who can survive in the future are no longer workers on the assembly line, but creators who can think uniquely and express themselves uniquely.

Metaverse Explosion: “AI Brings Unemployment” has been a hot topic in society for the past few months. In your opinion, besides screenwriting, what other occupations in the domestic film and television industry may be affected?

Xu Ting: There may be changes in all aspects of various industries, such as scenes, art, and special effects.

The Explosion of the Metaverse: At present, generative AI technology is still developing at a high speed. What are your dissatisfaction with the current “AI screenwriter”? How do you think “AI screenwriter” may evolve in the future?

Xu Ting: If the process of using AI can be developed to obtain good content presentation and benefits in the future, I believe everyone will be very happy (adopted).

The Explosion of the Metaverse: Will you continue to participate in other “AI screenwriting” projects? What do you think of the prospect of this kind of works involving AI? Can they have the potential to explode under the “cooperation” with real screenwriters?

Xu Ting: I will participate if I have the opportunity. My view on the prospect is that the general trend of AI is irreversible. Only by improving one’s own professional ability and rational use of AI can it go on for a long time.

There are many factors for a blockbuster, so be careful with the script and content, and leave the rest to time and the market.

