[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 31, 2022]Recently, celebrities in the Chinese film and television industry have passed away. On December 30, the Beijing Film Academy issued an obituary. Xu Tongjun, a famous film and TV drama director and professor of the Directing Department of the Beijing Film Academy, died of illness on December 20, 2022, at the age of 76.

The obituary stated that Xu Tongjun’s funeral was kept simple, no farewell ceremony was held, and his body had been cremated.

Xu Tongjun is a member of China Film Directors Association and a member of China Film Association. He has successively served as a judge of “Starlight Awards”, “China Music Video Awards” and “Hundred Movie Stars”.

According to mainland media reports, Xu Tongjun was transferred to Beijing Film Academy to teach in the Directing Department in 1978. He was the teacher of famous directors such as Tian Zhuangzhuang, Chen Kaige, Lou Ye, Wang Xiaoshuai, Han Sanping, Huang Jianxin, and Guan Hu. The works directed by Xu Tongjun have also won many awards.

After learning the news of Xu Tongjun’s death, many insiders left messages to say goodbye. Among them, the director Xie Fei also posted a number of group photos of the two in memory of the two before, and praised Tongjun for leaving very suddenly. He even appeared in public to give lectures in October this year. At that time, his body looked very healthy.

Xie Fei mentioned in his condolences that “this is really the darkest moment in the epidemic period”, which made people speculate whether Xu Tongjun died of illness caused by the CCP virus (Covid19). When Wu Qiong, another professor of the Department of Film Studies of Beijing Film Academy, posted a message of condolences, he bluntly said that “it hurts more than when he was infected with the epidemic”, which deepened this speculation.

Some netizens also left a message saying that they also went to Xu Tongjun’s class in September. They didn’t expect him to leave so suddenly, and they didn’t hear of any serious illness before his death. Therefore, speculation about the cause of Xu Tongjun’s death arose.

In addition to Xu Tongjun, Chen Yaohua, a celebrity in the entertainment industry, also died of illness on the same day.

On the 30th, Chen Yaohua, daughter of Chen Hefeng, one of the “Top Ten Leaders” of the Wuhan Peking Opera Troupe, a famous Peking Opera danjiao artist, and a famous Qi School master, died in Wuhan at the age of 93.

Recently, the outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused frequent news of the deaths of celebrities in the entertainment industry in mainland China. On December 26, there were news of the death of many old artists and celebrities in one day.

On December 26, film worker Yu Yong announced on social platforms that Shi Wenxin, the mother of actor Ge You and literary editor of Beijing Film Studio, passed away.

Yan Dingxian, a well-known art director and creator of “Havoc in Heaven”, died at 4:24 on December 26. He was the director of Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

On December 26, filmmaker Yu Yong released information showing that Zhang Mu, head of the opera troupe of the China Opera and Dance Theater and a national first-class actor, died of illness in Beijing on December 25. Zhang Mu’s representative works are large-scale red operas such as “Xiao Erhei’s Marriage” and “The White-haired Girl”.

Artist Han Min died of illness in Shanghai at 9:16 am on December 26. He has created more than 50 comic strips such as “The White-haired Girl” and “Zheng Banqiao”.

