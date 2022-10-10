Home Entertainment Xu Xiaosa’s new drama “Boiled Life” hits “Workplace Beauty” officially launched jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the first domestic emotional drama “Boiled Life” focusing on the theme of China‘s automobile manufacturing is currently being broadcast on the two major TV platforms of Beijing Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV. Many powerful actors have joined in, and the look and feel of a different period drama has made the drama widely praised once it was broadcast. In the latest episode, Ruth played by Xu Xiaosa was officially launched, and the fashionable character modeling attracted attention when she first appeared.

The TV series “Boiled Life” is the first domestic drama series on the theme of Chinese automobile manufacturing. The drama focuses on the older generation of Autobots. Through more than 30 years of years, it deeply portrays the relationship between family, friendship, The fate of love fluctuated, and after the broadcast, it achieved very good ratings. In the latest episode, Ruth, the vice president of the Weiman Automobile Company branch played by Xu Xiaosa, appeared in a brick red suit and reunited with her old classmate Yang Weiwei at a trade fair in Shenzhen. Show the different workplace style of the 80s. With the continuous advancement of the plot, the stories of the rapid development of China‘s heavy truck industry in the tide of the times will also unfold one by one, making the audience more and more expecting Xu Xiaosa’s performance later.

Xichun in a “Dream of Red Mansions” brought Xu Xiaosa into the public eye, and attracted the attention of the industry for her aura performance. From the realistic drama “The World“, the large-scale main theme TV series “The Pentium Age”, with the popularity of “Boiled Life”, Xu Xiaosa has let the audience see the accumulation and transformation of her acting career for many years, and she also expects her to bring more changes to the audience. What a wonderful work.

