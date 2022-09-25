Original title: Xu Yuanxuan’s masterpiece “Wings of Steel” confirmed to produce a new trailer for an animated film

Aniplex announced that Xu Yuanxuan’s masterpiece “Wings of Steel” has confirmed the production of an animated film, and the release date has not yet been determined. At the same time, the pilot trailer and posters have been announced, so let’s have a sneak peek.

“Wings of Steel” is a fantasy novel/light novel written by Japanese writer Xu Yuanxuan. It depicts a boy who becomes a fighter pilot for the dream of flying in an overhead world similar to the background of the eve of World War II. Heavy and unable to fly, although he finally found the joy of flying as a test pilot after retiring, the war that broke out again forced him to return to the battlefield. Finally, just before the end of the war, he returned to follow his dream, The figure chasing the dragon disappeared forever in the sky.

• The animated film “Wings of Steel” will be produced by A-1 Pictures, directed by Daquan Komatsuda, written by Yuki Sugawara and Seiji Mizushima, character set by Keigo Sasaki, and music by Yuki Kajiura, so stay tuned.

A new trailer for the “Wings of Steel” animated film:

