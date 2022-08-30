Source title: Xuan Chengzi worked hard to direct “Fright Reversal” and set an unprecedented record in film history

The filming footage of the recent movie "Frightening Reversal" continues to be searched on Douyin. Although "Frightening Reversal" is an ultra-low-cost film without casts and special effects, it still attracts the attention of the public, and its momentum is not inferior to Gu Tianle's "Tomorrow" The Chronicles of War" and Zhang Yimou's "The Red River". The two movies "Tomorrow's War" and "Man Jianghong" are both giants. They also have a huge cast lineup and a creative team of hundreds of people. "Tomorrow's War" Koo Tianle, Liu Qingyun, Carina Lau, Zhang Jiahui and many other Hong Kong first-line stars joined. "Man Jianghong" Yi Yangqianxi, Shen Teng, Yue Yunpeng, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin and other top-notch celebrities in the mainland starred with all their might. Although the box office of "Tomorrow's War" is currently not ideal, it is also full of benefits in terms of global box office and online box office. "Man Jiang Hong" caused an uproar before it was released. How do these two works "Frightening Reversal" compete? There are only three people behind the scenes of "Frightening Reversal", and three people complete the shooting and production of a movie. Director Xuan Chengzi worked as screenwriter, director, photography, action director, art, lighting director, recording, editing, color grading, etc. The production director Liu Zhao took over the work of the entire production team, including on-site production, props, furnishings, lighting, and field affairs. The leading star, Yang Yixin, has multiple roles, such as producer, producer, life producer, make-up artist, costumer, on-site artist, etc. All actors in the whole film are given zero pay, including the producer Yang Yixin and Yang Jingjing, Jiang Huai, Dong Zihao, Hu Shaoyang, Liu Weikang, Yang Xin, Bi Kaixin, Liu Meili, Cheng Xin, Li Yulun, Yu Ning, Liu Yichen, Hu Mengfei, Zhang Yu Nuo, Chen Gangyi, Wang Su, Zhu Jun, etc. The director infected every actor with sincerity and script, and finally assembled so many actors to join in. This is an unprecedented low-cost action movie, breaking the history of domestic and foreign films and creating an unprecedented record. Once the show is released, it will slap some big productions in the face. Although Xuanchengzi did not flourish in the film and television industry before, he was also a promising filmmaker. However, due to the setbacks caused by accidental failures, he was devastated and retired from the film and television industry and remained silent at home for five years. But in the five-year transition, he didn't waste a little time. While he was writing the script, he learned to shoot at the same time. In the later stage of the study, he went fishing when he was tired… He accumulated a lot of material and experience for future shooting, and "Frightening Reversal" is the best proof. After the completion of "Frightening Reversal", Xuanchengzi launched the costume action movie project "Cai Woman", which is expected to start shooting in mid-October 2022. This will also be a small and broad film work, but compared to "Frightening Reversal" , The "Cai Woman" team will grow, the cast will also be improved, and the content of the film will be a new and unprecedented theme, which will refresh everyone. Unsatisfactory life is often unsatisfactory. Some people wait for death, some people try hard, some people believe in fate, and some people change their fate, and Xuanchengzi proves with practical actions that as long as you have a dream, you must be brave to pursue it. As long as you persevere to the end, you will definitely succeed! "Shocking Reversal" reverses life!

