Home Entertainment Xue Zhiqian sent an article to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be “the king of Quyang’s explosive fork soldiers”–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

Xue Zhiqian sent an article to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be “the king of Quyang’s explosive fork soldiers”–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Xue Zhiqian sent an article to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be “the king of Quyang’s explosive fork soldiers”–fast technology–technology changes the future

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be “the king of Quyang’s explosive cross soldiers”

2023-01-25 00:04:32 Source: Wandering Sky Author: co1dsleep Editor: Jian Jia Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

When the Blizzard game was discontinued, singer Xue Zhiqian also posted a message on Weibo to bid farewell to Blizzard, missing “Warcraft 3” and “StarCraft 2”.

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be

“Goodbye, Blizzard. In those years, when I sat down, I practiced the micromanagement of the hills and the nanny flow all night,You will also be given back the title of Quyang Explosive Chacha Bing Wave King.Although I don’t know what Bobby kotick is, Blizzard is still the best real-time strategy creator in my heart. I also believe that it will come back. May we still meet at lost temple and big game hunters. Goodbye, young us…”

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be

However, most of the fans in the comment area didn’t seem to know what Xue Zhiqian was talking about, and called out “there is a generation gap”.

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be

Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  Siddhartha on Lake Lugano, Hermann Hesse's refuge

You may also like

Walk into Stone Island’s new concept store in...

In 2050, two out of three cars on...

Oscar nomination: favoriti “The Fabelmans”, “Gli spiriti dell’isola”...

Leopardi: “Dear Peppino, true friendships should never be...

Swiss watches, exports in 2022 at 25 billion...

Huang Bo’s “The Right Way to Open Your...

New York collector sues Guggenheim for 200 million:...

56-year-old Li Ruotong shares the secrets of freezing...

“Spring Festival Gala” 5 amateurs grabbed the spotlight...

In the new year, go to the grassroots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy