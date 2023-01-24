Xue Zhiqian sent a message to bid farewell to Blizzard, claiming to be “the king of Quyang’s explosive cross soldiers”

When the Blizzard game was discontinued, singer Xue Zhiqian also posted a message on Weibo to bid farewell to Blizzard, missing “Warcraft 3” and “StarCraft 2”.

“Goodbye, Blizzard. In those years, when I sat down, I practiced the micromanagement of the hills and the nanny flow all night,You will also be given back the title of Quyang Explosive Chacha Bing Wave King.Although I don’t know what Bobby kotick is, Blizzard is still the best real-time strategy creator in my heart. I also believe that it will come back. May we still meet at lost temple and big game hunters. Goodbye, young us…”

However, most of the fans in the comment area didn’t seem to know what Xue Zhiqian was talking about, and called out “there is a generation gap”.