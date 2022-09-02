Just like Zhou Xun, after undergoing various attempts to change his identities such as actor, singer, and host, Zhou Xun unlocked the identity of “designer” in the next journey of his life.

Although there are many unknowns, she understands the boundaries of her own preferences, and is willing to make breakthroughs and attempts within her own capabilities, to open up the road of life and bravely open every door in front of her. This is the “Adventure of Xun”, and the new Xun series of LESS 22 autumn and winter starts from here.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wears the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster (1)

Explore and return to unlock new exciting

Just like the heroic Odyssey in Homer’s Epic in 800 BC, after conquering Troy, he went through all kinds of hardships and ups and downs, and finally overcame all obstacles and was able to return to his homeland to be reunited with his family. Everyone will also experience the Odyssey period of life. After stumbling and groping, they reap the joy of self-breakthrough and experience the surprise of sudden enlightenment. In the epic Odyssey of self-seeking, every journey along the way of life is full of style, you and I will encounter the true meaning of exploration, and you will have the courage to look forward to the next journey.

This season, LESS and brand spokesperson Zhou Xun set sail again, and joined hands with the well-known French designer Samuel Drira to create another season of LESS Xun series. It is to explore the style, but also to let yourself not be defined. In the low-key style, the new Xun series injects some ingenious embellishments, and subtle changes can complete the free switch between casual and formal styles.

See also Dragon man in 2000 and Tiger woman Xiaoji in 1998 will improve their fortune_Chinese Zodiac Dragon_Development_Character LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wears the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster (2)

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wears the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster (2)

Comfortable and fashionable, all in style

With the original intention of “sharing more practical items and more exciting collocations with friends like me”, Zhou Xun completed every attempt of his design.

The Xun series was created by Zhou Xun’s comfortable and comfortable style, incorporating personal surprises and injecting his attitude towards life into it. It is comfortable and wonderful. Beautiful colors, exquisite details, give the whole series the soul with the inspiration of escape.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wears the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster (3)

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wears the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster (3)

Clothes and individuals, express self-expression

The choice and matching of clothes is not only a kind of self-expression, but also full of fun. Xun firmly believes that fashion has nothing to do with aesthetics, it only depends on personal choices; you don’t need to deliberately pursue dressing skills, just choose the one that suits you best according to your mood.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun dressed in the 2022 autumn and winter Xun series to appear in the brand video blockbuster

This season’s Xun series products are all selected by Zhou Xun himself in terms of color tone and version, and he is also hands-on in collocation and interpretation, expressing himself to the fullest. Zhou Xun dresses with playfulness, showing his true style casually and joyfully.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster and single product picture (1) See also Marvel's new drama "Rocky" final episode of the egg is confirmed to have the second season-Disney-Marvel Marvel Studio

The green little dress suit has a square silhouette with a wide neckline, showing the shape of flowers and branches with a concave and convex texture, which combines classical elegance and fashion modernity. With a silk velvet headband, it echoes the luster of the dress, making it more advanced and retro.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbuster and single product picture (2)

The black fringed suit has a neat slanted placket, and it presents texture with a calm and steady dark color, giving more possibilities to the shape. Team it with a printed shirt and high-waisted jeans for a feminine look.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbusters and single product pictures (3)

The peach red sweater has a warm texture, plush touch and eye-catching colors to light up the whole outfit. Team it with a tonal skirt for an easy streetwear look.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbusters and single product pictures (4)

The gray sweater is natural and low-key without losing texture. Pair it with geometric suspenders and comfortable, structured flared pants for an instant boost of style and style.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbusters and single product pictures (5)

The original color sweater recreates Xun’s private selfies, adding a sense of exclusive surprise. The black and white photo design has a pop art effect, and it is matched with dark trousers, showing a strong sense of art and uninhibitedness.

LESS brand spokesperson Zhou Xun wearing 2022 autumn and winter Xun series new blockbusters and single product pictures (6) See also The Ministry of Culture will finance the relaunch of the monumental complex of Stupinigi, a Unesco heritage site, with the Palazzina di Caccia and the village

The velvet windbreaker has simple and neat lines, and the hooded design adds a casual and sporty feel to the coat. The silk velvet material has its own luster and a sense of dress, so you can be confident and elegant at home and out.

It is an adventure and an opportunity. Every journey in life is an adventure. You can enjoy the wonders along the way, and your heart is full of self-sufficiency. This season, LESS invites you to step into the next journey with Xun, enter the exclusive mysterious wardrobe, unlock Xun-inspired outfits, and explore the infinite possibilities of fashion. The new products of the Xun series have been fully launched, and have landed in online and offline stores on August 24. Welcome to buy.