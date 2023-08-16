Xuxa: Brazil Questions the Legacy of Its ‘Flesh and Blood Barbie’

Brazilian Pop Star Xuxa Reflects on Her Impact and Beauty Standards

Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel, known as Xuxa, was once the biggest star on Brazilian television. However, as Brazil grapples with issues of diversity and representation, many are questioning whether a thin, blonde, white woman was the right idol for such a diverse country.

Xuxa gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s with her popular variety show that captivated millions of Brazilian children. She was often seen wearing short skirts and thigh-high boots, and her cast of teenage ballerinas, known as the “Paquitas,” were all white. However, as Brazil embraces new definitions of beauty that celebrate natural curls, curvaceous bodies, and darker skin tones, Xuxa is facing criticism for the beauty standards she represented.

Xuxa herself now acknowledges that the specific ideal she portrayed may not have been beneficial for the country, particularly for young viewers who did not look like her. Plastic surgery rates skyrocketed in Brazil during Xuxa’s reign, and many people underwent surgery at a young age to conform to the beauty standards she represented.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Xuxa took some responsibility for the impact she may have had on young viewers. “It was not me who decided it,” she said. “But I endorsed it. I put my signature on it.”

Despite the controversy surrounding her image, Xuxa remains one of the most influential figures in Brazilian pop culture. She sold millions of records, broke box office records with her movies, and became a franchise across various industries.

Xuxa’s influence extended beyond Brazil, with her shows being watched by tens of millions of children in countries like Argentina and Spain. She was even listed as one of the most influential women in the world by a French newspaper.

Though she faced criticism for being too sexualized and lacking diversity, Xuxa also became a symbol of female empowerment. She built a successful empire while being a single mother, defying societal expectations of women at the time.

In recent years, Xuxa has reflected on her career and is now focused on pushing progress in representation, fighting against racism, and challenging beauty standards. She has become an accidental activist, advocating for animal rights, using sign language to communicate with deaf viewers, and becoming an idol of the LGBTQ community.

As Brazil continues to grapple with issues of diversity, Xuxa’s legacy is being reevaluated. She now regrets the beauty standards she represented and is determined to make a positive impact moving forward.

At a recent charity event, Xuxa took the stage alongside her blonde successors in Brazilian children’s television, singing songs that were familiar to millions of Brazilians. Behind the glitz and glamour, Xuxa reflects on her past and strives to leave a more inclusive and empowering legacy for future generations.

