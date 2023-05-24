XXL weekend: How to make a fixed term for 4 days?

In a context of high inflation, preserving the purchasing power of money becomes a challenge for many Argentines. In this situation, the question arises how to protect short-term savings.

In this sense, the stock market securities They are presented as an attractive option to protect the value of money, even thinking about expenses that may arise during a long weekend.

What are stock bonds?

Stock market guarantees could be defined as “the fixed terms of the stock market” although it is important to note that have different characteristics which, from our point of view, make them a much more interesting instrument than the traditional fixed term.

One of the main differences is that, Instead of lending money to the bank, you lend to other investors and with considerably less time than a fixed term. In general, the terms that operate the most are those of 1 to 7 days. Although the rates that operate are usually below a fixed term, cThey have the flexibility of not having a maturity of 30 to 90 days.

Currently, nominal annual rates (TNA) of 83% are observed which implies a return in the month of 6.8%. Although the interest rate is below the fixed term, they can be invested from one day to the next and are ideal when one has to allocate excess funds in less than 30 days.

Reasons to invest in Sureties:

Liquidity and volume: Sureties are one of the most traded instruments in the financial market, with terms ranging from 1 to 120 days. This provides high liquidity, allowing short-term investments to be made quickly and efficiently.

Certain profitability: When operating a surety, the investor lends money to the borrower and obtains an interest rate agreed upon in the operation. From the beginning, the return on investment is known, since a pre-established interest rate is established and the effective rate is calculated for the duration of the surety. This provides certainty about the returns that will be obtained.

Guarantee backed: The sureties are backed by titles that the policyholder delivers as guarantee of payment. These titles are placed in a Guarantee Fund, established by the regulations of the National Securities Commission (CNV) and BYMA regulations. This fund ensures that the underwriter is 100% covered in the event of default.

What returns can be obtained in the XXL weekend?

With the next long weekend on the horizon, stock bonds are presented as an excellent investment option.

To the date, They offer an average monthly return of 6.8% and a weekly return of 1.59%. This means that If you invest $100,000 from Wednesday to the following Monday, you could earn almost $1,137 in interestUnlike banks that do not provide any return.

It is an opportunity to put your savings to work and earn profits in a short period of time.

* Head of Investing Online Research