Y/Project, directed by Glenn Martens, officially held the 2023 autumn and winter series show at the French Fashion Institute (Institut Français de la Mode, IFM), with the aria “Lascia ch’io pianga” sung by George Frideric Handel in the opera “Rinaldo” , which is particularly impressive.

This season has fully demonstrated innovation in structure, like sculptural tailoring jeans, through the combination of twisted seams and buttons, presenting a completely different look; tops can also see asymmetrical stitching techniques, intricate Oversized jackets in denim were particularly eye-catching, and Glenn Martens once again proved his mastery of texture.

Of course, in addition to the hard-to-neglect denim fabrics, other knitwear that are embroidered on suit jackets, wool coats, turtleneck sweaters, suspender skirts and other clothing are also a highlight of the series. You may wish to browse the show gallery above to view a more complete Y/Project 2023 autumn and winter series show.