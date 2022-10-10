Y/Project, led by Glenn Martens, after releasing the 2023 spring and summer series created with Jean Paul Gaultier, this time it officially released the first collaboration between the two, and launched the Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier 2022 autumn series.

As part of the Y/Project 2022 autumn/winter collection, this time around the theme of reinterpreting the JPG classic “Trompe-l’œil”, through tulle stacking, Body Morph body print, symbolic stripes, with deconstructed design, collision Color effects, in-depth exploration of the concept of gender, appeared in a variety of self-cultivation dresses, Bodysuits, denim jackets, jeans, suit trousers and other ready-to-wear.

The Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier 2022 autumn collaboration series has officially landed on the Y/Project online store. Some items are sold out as soon as they are released. Interested readers must seize the opportunity to start.