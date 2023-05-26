YAANG releases MV for ‘Too Much Money’ | Niche Music

England/Manchester-based new wave post-punk band YAANG has unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Too Much Money’ released on May 26th!

The director is Harry Green.

YAANG is a trio of Davey Moore, Oliver Duffy, and Ben White (ex-Working Men’s Club).

He has already participated in Slow Dance Recordings’ annual classic compilation “Slow Dance”, which is packed with next breaks, and has performed with KEG, The Vacant Lots, Mandrake Handshake, Porijj and others.

The band’s performance video at Low Four Studio, which was released last month, became a hot topic, and the song was produced by Beck Clewlow (Formal Sppeedwear).

YAANG (Live from Low Four Studio)

“Written while on a run, the lyrics are about being disillusioned with mundane and minor inconveniences dictating life (got a bad haircut, wifi bill too much, fined for driving in bus lane, sleeping in) feeling like you’ve “paid too much money” for a life that’s being controlled by little hiccups outside of your immediate control” – Oliver Duffy

Live Dates 31st May – Manchester, Gullivers, supporting My Fat Pony

6th June – London, The George Tavern, supporting KEG

17th June – Preston, The Ferret

28th October – Manchester, The Castle Hotel, Supporting Die Kai Die

