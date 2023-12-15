Yahritza Martínez and the Controversy Over Singing “La Guadalupana”

Yahritza Martínez, the vocalist of “Yahritza y su Esencia”, has found herself embroiled in a new controversy. On the day of the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the Mexican regional singer recorded herself singing “La Guadalupana”.

In a video uploaded to her TikTok account, Yahritza can be seen dressed in black with a cap on her head, singing the song a cappella. In the description of the approximately one-minute clip, she wrote, “Happy Day My Beautiful Morenita, thank you very much to you and my father God for all the blessings and for never letting go of your hand.”

The video has already received more than 300 thousand likes and was shared by over three thousand netizens, but it has also garnered criticism. However, there are also those who have come to her defense.

Yahritza Martínez is a regional Mexican singer born on January 7, 2007, in Yakima, Washington, United States. She is the daughter of Mexican parents and has had an interest in Mexican culture from a very young age.

At the age of 14, she learned to play the guitar, demonstrating her talent for composing and singing. Together with her brothers Armando and Jairo, she formed a band called “Yahritza y Su Esencia”.

Their band gained popularity on TikTok in 2022 with a cover of the song “Esta Damada” by singer Iván Cornejo. They have also collaborated with other artists, such as Grupo Frontera and Iván Cornejo. However, their musical career was recently affected when they stated in an interview that they did not like Mexican food.

The controversy surrounding Yahritza and her Essence continues as fans both criticize and defend her actions. This has led to divided opinions and heated discussions on social media.

