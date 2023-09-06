Yailin “La Más Viral” Allegedly Assaulted by Rapper Tekashi 69: Allegations and Denials

Assault Allegations Surface Against Rapper Tekashi 69 in Relationship with Yailin “La Más Viral”

There has been worldwide speculation surrounding the alleged assault of Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz, popularly known as Yailin “La Más Viral,” at the hands of her new love interest, rapper Tekashi 69.

According to a report by Mexican outlet “El Heraldo,” problems seem to have arisen between Yailin and Tekashi 69, despite their outward display of affection on social media. It has been revealed that Yailin called emergency services (911) to report mistreatment and abuse suffered at the hands of the rapper. However, Tekashi 69’s team has vehemently denied any altercation or mistreatment.

Telemundo reported that news of Yailin’s distress call to 911 alleging attacks by her current partner, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, has spread across social media and various news outlets.

The leaked information came to light through a WhatsApp conversation between an alleged 911 employee and an Instagram user known as DJ Topo. In the conversation, the employee discloses that Yailin filed a report with 911, claiming that Tekashi had physically assaulted and mistreated her. Despite Yailin’s desperate tone during the call, the employee does not possess any physical or audio evidence as smartphones are not permitted in the workplace.

On the same day that DJ Topo shared this conversation, he also posted another video featuring a conversation with a member of Tekashi’s team. During this conversation, the team member refuted the information provided by the supposed 911 employee, asserting that Yailin and Tekashi were not residing in any hotel as previously mentioned. Furthermore, they mentioned that the couple had been collaborating on video projects for Yailin’s daughter.

Both Yailin and Tekashi have taken to their Instagram stories to share glimpses of their collaborations and life together. Tekashi recently uploaded a picture of himself with Yailin and her mother, while Yailin acknowledged that they are currently working on new songs together.

As the allegations continue to make headlines, fans and followers of both Yailin and Tekashi 69 eagerly await further updates and clarification regarding the reported incident.

