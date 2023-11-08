Home » Yailin La Más Viral Launches New Underwear Line and Addresses Pregnancy Rumors
Yailin La Más Viral, the reggaeton singer and ex-girlfriend of Anuel AA, has launched her own underwear line and modeled her designs on Instagram. The Dominican Republic native took to social media to publicize her new venture and share her new collection of clothes designed especially for her fans.

This new business venture comes at a time when Yailin’s personal life has been surrounded by rumors and controversies. Speculations about her alleged pregnancy with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have been making headlines recently. However, Yailin has denied these rumors, stating that she has not been assaulted and is looking forward to focusing on her music career and her new business despite the ongoing controversy.

This move by Yailin comes after she has struggled with personal controversies including her relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Despite all the rumors and speculation, she seems to be focused on entrepreneurship and her music career, and she has made it clear that she is ready to move on and continue working on her new business venture.

