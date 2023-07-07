Yailin “The Most Viral” Breaks the Internet by Sharing Post-Surgery Body on New Platform Threads

Title: Yailin “The most viral” Shocks Internet with Post-Surgery Photo on New Social Media Platform

[Publishing Location] – Yailin, popularly known as “The most viral,” took the internet by storm this Thursday when she shared a photo of her post-surgery body on a new social media platform called Threads. The image has gained significant attention from internet users, contributing to the platform’s growing popularity as it sets out to compete with Twitter.

The Dominican singer, who is also recognized as the former partner of Anuel AA, posted the picture on her official account, revealing her recent surgical journey and her ongoing recovery in the hospital. What caught the attention of many was how the artist concealed her face with a photo of herself before the surgery.

In the caption accompanying the image, Yailin humorously wrote, “How do you say 😂?”. The post garnered more than 35,000 “likes” and received over 3,900 responses on Threads, the new social media offering introduced by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Internet users flooded the comments section with a wide range of reactions. Some expressed surprise, writing, “So they die of heart attacks 👀👀” and “JUUSSLAAAYYY YOU AND ME IN A YASTE YAI,” while others joked about the transformation, commenting, “Well, that body was as before.”

Meanwhile, despite being hospitalized, Yailin recently celebrated her 21st birthday on July 4. Videos shared on social media captured the extravagant gifts she received from her alleged current partner, Tekashi 69. The urban singer arrived at the clinic room with a cake and several lavish presents, including stacks of money and a Rolex.

Tekashi 69, a Mexican-American rapper, expressed his love and appreciation for Yailin, emphasizing her beauty inside and out. He took the opportunity to reinforce the notion that she only needs herself and their alleged daughter, Cata, implying his commitment to their relationship.

Yailin’s act of sharing her post-surgery photo and the subsequent reactions it generated highlight the growing influence of new social media platforms like Threads in shaping online conversations. As users flock to this emerging platform seeking new ways to connect and engage, it is clear that Yailin’s presence and ability to captivate audiences remain as strong as ever.

