Home » Yalitza Aparicio Shatters Stereotypes as Victoria’s Secret’s Newest ‘Angel’
Entertainment

Yalitza Aparicio Shatters Stereotypes as Victoria’s Secret’s Newest ‘Angel’

by admin
Yalitza Aparicio Shatters Stereotypes as Victoria’s Secret’s Newest ‘Angel’

Victoria’s Secret has taken a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity by choosing Yalitza Aparicio as their newest “angel.” The Mexican actress and activist who gained international recognition for her performance in the film “Roma” took to the stage recently, feeling “powerful” as she posed for Victoria’s Secret in lingerie.

Aparicio’s selection as a Victoria’s Secret angel has made headlines globally, as it symbolizes the brand’s commitment to embracing women of all backgrounds and body types. The announcement comes at a time when the fashion industry is under increased scrutiny for its lack of representation and narrow beauty standards.

In an interview with Univision, Aparicio expressed her joy at being chosen for such a groundbreaking role. “I feel incredibly proud and grateful to represent diversity and inclusivity in such an iconic brand like Victoria’s Secret,” she said. “Diversity is also beautiful, and it’s about time we acknowledge that.”

The actress took to social media to share her excitement and posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter, giving her fans a glimpse of the photoshoot. The renowned actress looked confident and radiant as she showcased Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie collection.

The move has not only impressed Aparicio’s fans but has also garnered praise from many who believe it marks a significant milestone in the fashion industry. The inclusion of a Latina, indigenous woman like Aparicio challenges the traditional perception of beauty and sets a precedent for increased representation within the lingerie brand.

Indigo Report highlighted the impact of Aparicio’s inclusion as a Victoria’s Secret angel, stating that it showcases the brand’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. By featuring Aparicio in their marketing campaigns, the brand hopes to empower women worldwide and redefine beauty standards.

See also  LOUIS VUITTON& Exhibition kicks off in Qingdao_Asia Property Network

As news of Aparicio’s new role spreads, many are applauding Victoria’s Secret for acknowledging the importance of inclusivity. With this groundbreaking move, the lingerie brand is making a strong statement that beauty knows no boundaries and comes in all forms.

For more information on Yalitza Aparicio’s journey as a Victoria’s Secret angel and the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, you can find full coverage on Google News.

You may also like

SFER IK Museion Launches AI-Generated Art Competition Exploring...

Silvio Risio, who played in Talleres and Instituto,...

Driver Miguel Ángel Karcz Dies at Age 39:...

MAINS London Collaborates with Dover Street Market for...

The fixed-term calculator: how much do you earn...

“A Million Miles”: A Tale of Migration, Dreams,...

How current Verdi is according to Chailly

Emerging Musicians Collaborate to Create Inspiring Theme Song...

An elected councilor asks for details of the...

Horoscope for Today: Insights and Advice for September...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy