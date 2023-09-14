Yalitza Aparicio Shatters Stereotypes as Victoria’s Secret’s Newest ‘Angel’

Victoria’s Secret has taken a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity by choosing Yalitza Aparicio as their newest “angel.” The Mexican actress and activist who gained international recognition for her performance in the film “Roma” took to the stage recently, feeling “powerful” as she posed for Victoria’s Secret in lingerie.

Aparicio’s selection as a Victoria’s Secret angel has made headlines globally, as it symbolizes the brand’s commitment to embracing women of all backgrounds and body types. The announcement comes at a time when the fashion industry is under increased scrutiny for its lack of representation and narrow beauty standards.

In an interview with Univision, Aparicio expressed her joy at being chosen for such a groundbreaking role. “I feel incredibly proud and grateful to represent diversity and inclusivity in such an iconic brand like Victoria’s Secret,” she said. “Diversity is also beautiful, and it’s about time we acknowledge that.”

The actress took to social media to share her excitement and posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter, giving her fans a glimpse of the photoshoot. The renowned actress looked confident and radiant as she showcased Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie collection.

The move has not only impressed Aparicio’s fans but has also garnered praise from many who believe it marks a significant milestone in the fashion industry. The inclusion of a Latina, indigenous woman like Aparicio challenges the traditional perception of beauty and sets a precedent for increased representation within the lingerie brand.

Indigo Report highlighted the impact of Aparicio’s inclusion as a Victoria’s Secret angel, stating that it showcases the brand’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. By featuring Aparicio in their marketing campaigns, the brand hopes to empower women worldwide and redefine beauty standards.

As news of Aparicio’s new role spreads, many are applauding Victoria’s Secret for acknowledging the importance of inclusivity. With this groundbreaking move, the lingerie brand is making a strong statement that beauty knows no boundaries and comes in all forms.

