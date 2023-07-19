Yamaha Introduces the MONTAGE 10: A Revolutionary Product in Honda’s Lineup

Yamaha Introduces the New MONTAGE Keyboard

In a recent announcement, Yamaha revealed the launch of their latest innovation, the Yamaha MONTAGE keyboard. This cutting-edge instrument is set to revolutionize the music industry with its advanced features and unparalleled sound quality.

The Yamaha MONTAGE is the successor to the highly acclaimed MOTIF series, which was first introduced in 2016. Renowned musicians such as Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson have already praised the MONTAGE for its exceptional performance capabilities.

The MONTAGE offers an extensive range of sounds, combining Yamaha’s AWM2 technology with FM-X and FM synthesis. This unique combination allows for a wide variety of tonal possibilities and unrivaled versatility.

Scheduled for release in 2023, the Yamaha MONTAGE boasts an upgraded DSP engine that sets new standards in sound processing. With its advanced capabilities, it is expected to surpass its predecessors and solidify Yamaha’s position as a leading brand in the keyboard industry.

To showcase their commitment to musical excellence, Yamaha has included an exclusive selection of samples with the MONTAGE. These samples include the distinctive sound of the Yamaha U1 upright piano and the “pop grand” Felt Yamaha U1, among others.

The MONTAGE is Yamaha’s most ambitious keyboard to date, offering an impressive array of features and a wealth of creative possibilities. Music enthusiasts and professionals alike are eagerly anticipating its release in 2023.

However, it’s worth noting that the MONTAGE currently has limited memory capacity, standing at only 1.75GB for user file storage. Yamaha has acknowledged this concern and is actively working on addressing it.

In 2022, Yamaha also plans to release an expansion module for the MONTAGE called AN-X. This module will further enhance the capabilities of the keyboard, allowing users to explore new sonic territories.

For more information about the Yamaha MONTAGE and its features, visit Yamaha’s official website at https://www.yamahasynth.com/learn/montage/montage-sayonara

