Yan Pei-Ming, History in his portraits

La peinture n’est pas une caresse”: all of Yan Pei-Ming’s masterful work (Shanghai, 1960) can be summed up in this sentence. A unique style based on an existentialist and cathartic painting, which inevitably leads to the theme of death – more or less hidden – but always an inexorable passage for every human being. Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, curated by Arturo Galansino, presents over thirty works by the Chinese artist, in a temporal continuum between East and West, memory and present, personal identity and collective history, great authors and cultural icons. Already from the first room of the exhibition itinerary, with the immense self-portrait in three stages entitled “Nom d’un chien! Un jour parfait ”, in which the artist represents himself frontally in poses that evoke the crucifixion typical of Christian iconography, his singular stylistic depth is noticeable. The predilection for large-scale portraiture emerges more and more in the following rooms, in which he represents his mother with deep, painful and broad brushstrokes: this is the case of works such as “Ma mère”, where he invents a sort of personal paradise for his mother and pays homage to her with a buddha painted in orange tones and of commendable size. “The portrait is like a mirror, it reflects who we are, what we are […] it is the center of my universe.”

Yan Pei-Ming, painter of stories at Palazzo Strozzi”

It is from the third room, with the monumental installation of “Les Funérailles de Monna Lisa” that one can understand how much his love for portraiture in comparison with internationally recognized iconic works such as Leonardo’s Mona Lisa marks his unique trait, so much so that he defines himself ” assault painter”. In fact, Yan Pei-Ming paints by attacking the canvas with extreme energy and with vigorous brushstrokes, spread without preparatory drawings or support, but roots of his inner conflict, translated into the chaos of the entire human race. “Monnalisa is a mystery, like death itself”, reiterates the artist, who expands the original landscape of the painting with two canvases and inserts his personal story in dialogue with the most famous painting in the world: on the left wall he portrays his father in hospital and on the right his own death at a young age, thus creating a unicum that unites eternity and mortality at the same time.

From the neutral of black and white

From the fourth room we pass from the neutral of black and white – colors often used by the painter – to the bicolor with bright tones: a choice that winks at Warhol and gives new facets to his works. Ironically inspired by the icy painting by Jacques-Louis David of 1793, “Marat assassiné”, Yan Pei-Ming modernizes it making it bright and vibrant, a triptych with the blood red version in the centre. He does the same with Goya’s work “l’Exécution”, in which he eliminates the corpses on the ground transforming them into flashes, to show only “the men who resist”. Feeding on the work of great painters, he reinterprets and gives new life to old stories, creating modern visions. “One cannot paint without emotions”, claims the artist, who in the work “À l’est d’Eden” is inspired by the painting of Courbet, a revolutionary socialist painter loved in China: the monumental diptych, material and very dark, it shows men with their primal instincts transformed into beasts. However, the canvas takes on meaning, like many works by Yan Pei-Ming, only when viewed from a distance. And it is precisely this detached gaze that allows the abstract spots to become a precious jewel. The same goes for all the symbols of his oriental youth: from Mao Zedong to his myths, the link between Hong Kong and Hollywood, such as Bruce Lee or the yang – male energy – of the tiger and the dragon. This mixture of East and West is a distinctive feature of the artist, who however also offers a tribute to the Italian history of the twentieth century through the photographs, translated into painting, of the murder of Aldo Moro and Pier Paolo Pasolini. A gift to the unjust end of two great Italian figures, flashes of brutal instants that acquire power and sharpness only from a certain distance, the detachment necessary to be understood and analysed. Pictorially harassed instead the two “bad guys” of history: Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. The first is painted by the artist hanging upside down together with his lover Claretta Petacci, while the second recalls a metaphorical engraving by Dürer – The Knight, Death and the Devil – representing the Führer on horseback wearing medieval armor and in one eye a painted black spot, a symbol of damnatio memoriae for his inhumanity.

Yan Pei Ming. Painter of stories, Palazzo Strozzi (Florence), until 3 September 2023

