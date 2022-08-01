Home Entertainment Yang Jue celebrates his father’s birthday: Happy birthday to the new brother who is always shining
August 1st is actor Yang Lixin’s birthday, and Yang Jue also posted a group photo celebrating his father’s birthday in the early morning. In the photo, the father and son are holding a cake and appearing in casual T-shirts with bright smiles. He also wrote “Fitness! Happy birthday to the new brother who will always be shining.”

Netizens have also sent blessings, “Hahahahahahahaha Yang is always 18!” “More and more like” “My Uncle, Happy Birthday”, “Happy Birthday Teacher, always young, forever brilliant! Looking forward to more good works! !”

It is reported that Yang Jue’s father is actor Yang Lixin, and his name was given to him by his father in a Chinese dictionary, which means “beautiful stone like jade”. Yang Jue’s representative works include “The Year in a Hurry”, “Why Sheng Xiaomo”, “To Youth”, “Thirty Only”, etc. Yang Lixin is a national first-class actor and a member of the Beijing People’s Art Committee. His representative works include “The Big Man” and “The Great River 2” “”My Family’s Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” and so on.

