Original title: Yang Kun’s live broadcast with goods flushed, his face was red, his eyes were blurred, he was suspected of being drunk and live broadcast?

Speaking of Yang Kun, a well-known singer in the entertainment industry, I believe everyone will be familiar with it. Yang Kun is a senior singer and a powerful actor. He has appeared in many classic film and television works, and sang many songs that are never boring. Multi-talented male god, special charm, so he has the support and love of many fans.

Earlier, Yang Kun was in the live broadcast room for a delivery, but his state was obviously wrong. On that day, Yang Kun was wearing a thin grey long sleeve and sitting in the live broadcast room with headphones on. He looked very professional, but his face was flushed, his complexion was even a little purple, the blue veins on his face were also very obvious, and his eyes were open. It seems to be very laborious, and it looks a little scary.

What’s even more noticeable is that Yang Kun’s face was blushing from neck to blush, and he looked very tired, making people feel that there were tears in his eyes, and he looked very bad.

And at that time, his face was flushed, his speech was chaotic, his eyes were erratic, and his eyes were misty, giving people the feeling of being a drunkard. For commodities, he only remembered a few characteristics and kept repeating them, giving people the feeling that they were not fully prepared. And the wrong price is reported, and the staff next to it needs to be prompted. The comments of netizens were merciless, most of them scolded him for being drunk and live broadcast, and some people were concerned about whether Yang Kun had facial allergies. For these doubts, he picked up the tablet and looked at it. Without any explanation, he directly summarized one sentence. : Most of our messages are good… In response, Yang Kunfang's staff responded that his blushing was because he got sunburned while riding in Sanya, and he had another facial treatment. There is no filter effect for live streaming, and the light is filled again, just like drinking. And Yang Kun himself also issued a document denying the live broadcast of drunkenness. He said that he was rehearsing for the concert in a few days, but he was caught off guard by a hot search. Yang Kun solemnly said once again that he was in good condition, he was not depressed, nor was he drunk, and his face was flushed because he participated in a cycling event in Sanya, and he was severely sunburned because he did not take good care of the sun. In fact, it's understandable for a former star to bring goods through live broadcasts, or to make money from business performances, but in fact, whether Yang Kun drank in the live broadcast room or not, his state is very bad, which is very bad for the audience. Seems disrespectful to the audience.

