Entertainment

Yang Liping’s lover responded that peacock dance was criticized for the audience

2023-04-05

#杨liping爱者 responded that peacock dance was criticized for being indecent for the audience#

Xiao Ronghao is Yang Liping’s lover. Recently, she shared a video of peacock dance on the Internet, but it caused controversy because her movements were accused of being indecent. The “large-scale” movements of Xiao Ronghao and his male dance partner attracted a lot of comments from netizens, and many netizens felt “unsightly” after watching it.

Xiao Ronghao responded that the peacock dance is compiled based on facts. Art comes from life and is higher than life. We extract some of these factors and apply them to dance. Real emotions need to be invested on the stage in order for the audience to have a better viewing experience in the theater.

[Yang Liping’s lover responds to being criticized for dancing the peacock dance for the audience]

