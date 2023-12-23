Home » Yang Liping’s “Peacock” Dance Drama Sparks Heated Debate and Discussion
Entertainment

Yang Liping’s “Peacock” Dance Drama Sparks Heated Debate and Discussion

by admin
Yang Liping’s “Peacock” Dance Drama Sparks Heated Debate and Discussion

After their performance on December 21, Yang Liping’s team’s dance of “Subject Three” has sparked a heated debate. This is not the first time that Yang Liping’s dance performances have caused controversy. Back in June, “The dancer’s appearance in Yang Liping’s peacock dance was accused of being indecent” became a hot topic on social media.

In response to the criticism, Yang Liping explained that the appearance of the dancer was in line with the plot of the performance. She stated that the peacock character sacrificed all his feathers to gain the freedom of the female peacock, and that this dance is her favorite and most difficult one, emphasizing the use of extreme body and body language.

During an interview on September 19, Yang Liping defended her dance drama “Peacock”, stating that the core and dance sequences have not changed from the 2012 version to the 2022 version. Despite the controversy, Yang Liping revealed that the box office for the 2022 version of “Peacock” tour has been very successful, with multiple shows in Beijing and Shanghai.

When asked about the criticism on a recent episode of “Ace vs. Ace”, Yang Liping urged people to appreciate the art with the original intention instead of causing harm. She emphasized that the dance drama is about human nature and is intended to be kind and beautiful.

The controversy surrounding Yang Liping’s dance performances has become a hot topic, with people debating the artistic merits and intentions of her work. Despite the criticism, Yang Liping remains steadfast in her belief that her art is a beautiful expression of human nature.

See also  The MPN keeps the document of a candidate for judge of Chos Malal blocked

Source: Minnan.com, Sohu Entertainment, etc.

You may also like

Insomnium – Songs Of The Dusk

Controversy Surrounds Latest Photo on Yailin La Más...

Piero Craveri, politician and scholar of contemporary history,...

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s New Film Set...

Mother Misery – From Shadow To Ghost –...

Legal battle between Gerard Piqué and Shakira over...

Comic books to put under the Christmas tree...

Shenlong Fighter: Ryuoumaru Scale Model Revealed with Deformation...

Where you can discover art & culture in...

Elusive street artist Banksy’s latest London work removed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy