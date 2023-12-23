Yang Liping’s “Peacock” Dance Drama Sparks Heated Debate and Discussion

After their performance on December 21, Yang Liping’s team’s dance of “Subject Three” has sparked a heated debate. This is not the first time that Yang Liping’s dance performances have caused controversy. Back in June, “The dancer’s appearance in Yang Liping’s peacock dance was accused of being indecent” became a hot topic on social media.

In response to the criticism, Yang Liping explained that the appearance of the dancer was in line with the plot of the performance. She stated that the peacock character sacrificed all his feathers to gain the freedom of the female peacock, and that this dance is her favorite and most difficult one, emphasizing the use of extreme body and body language.

During an interview on September 19, Yang Liping defended her dance drama “Peacock”, stating that the core and dance sequences have not changed from the 2012 version to the 2022 version. Despite the controversy, Yang Liping revealed that the box office for the 2022 version of “Peacock” tour has been very successful, with multiple shows in Beijing and Shanghai.

When asked about the criticism on a recent episode of “Ace vs. Ace”, Yang Liping urged people to appreciate the art with the original intention instead of causing harm. She emphasized that the dance drama is about human nature and is intended to be kind and beautiful.

The controversy surrounding Yang Liping’s dance performances has become a hot topic, with people debating the artistic merits and intentions of her work. Despite the criticism, Yang Liping remains steadfast in her belief that her art is a beautiful expression of human nature.

Source: Minnan.com, Sohu Entertainment, etc.

