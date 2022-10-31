Home Entertainment Yang Mi and Bai Yu starred in the medical drama “Thank You Doctor”, which will be broadcast on CCTV 8 on November 4.
by admin
2022-10-31 11:09

Beijing News On October 31st, starring Yang Mi and Bai Yu, and starring Xi Meijuan, Zhang Zhijian, You Benchang, Liu Jia, Wu Yufang, Bai Zhidi, Qiao Zhenyu, and Fan Lei, the medical emotional care drama “Thank You Doctor” was released. “Heart” trailer, the play will be broadcast on CCTV 8, Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Youku from November 4th.

The play is based on the novel “ICU 48 Hours”. It tells the story of medical workers putting patients’ needs first, saving acute and critically ill patients, and at the same time giving them the greatest respect and understanding, and helping patients and their families rebuild hope for life.

