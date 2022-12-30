Home Entertainment Yang Mi is still the third largest shareholder of Jiaxing Media, Jiaxing Media’s business map inventory network revealed that Jiaxing Media owed 100 million yuan-DoNews
Yang Mi is still Jiaxing Media’s third largest shareholder

According to media reports, some netizens posted that Jiaxing Media owed 100 million yuan and repaid the debt. After lending Jiaxing 90 million since 2017, Jiaxing not only failed to transfer the shares to the other party as agreed, but also refused to return the loan. So far Interest of 18.7 million yuan has been generated.

Tianyancha App shows that Xi’an Jiaxing Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. was established in July 2007. Zeng Jia is the legal representative, chairman and general manager, with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. The latest annual report information shows that Zeng Jia holds about 45.56% of the shares and is the largest shareholder and suspected actual controller of the company; Zhao Ruoyao holds 20.25% of the shares and is the second largest shareholder; Yang Mi holds about 15.19% of the shares and is the third largest shareholder. According to foreign investment information, 7 of the 8 companies held by the company are surviving, including 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries including Korgos Jiaxing Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Joy Jiaxing Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Jinggangshan Jiaxing New Product Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., which holds 50% of its shares, and Youmei Camp (Beijing) Education Technology Co., Ltd., which holds about 5% of its shares.

Tianyancha information shows that Tibet Jiaxing Sifang Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), one of the companies involved, was established in July 2015. The executive partner is Zeng Jia, with a capital contribution of 10 million yuan. According to the partner information, the company was jointly partnered by Zeng Jia, Zhao Ruoyao, and Yang Mi, and was deregistered in April 2020.

Tibet Jiaxingguang Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), now renamed Jinggangshan Jiaxingguang Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), the company was established in September 2015, the executive partner is also Zeng Jia, with a capital contribution of 500 million RMB. The partner information shows that the company was jointly partnered by Zeng Jia and Zhao Ruoyao and was deregistered in December 2019.

