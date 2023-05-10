Home » Yang Mi said that the order of actors’ names should give way to the roles. What’s going on? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net
Yang Mi said that the order of actors' names should give way to the roles. What's going on?

Yang Mi said that the order of actors' names should give way to the roles. What's going on?

　　#杨米说 The order of actors’ names should give way to the roles#Chinese actress Yang Mi sparked heated debate in China when she said in an interview that the order of actor names should give way to character names.

It is reported that Yang Mi was once asked in an interview whether he thought the order of actor names and character names should be reversed. She replied: “I think so, because actors serve the characters. If there is no role, the actor does not exist, so the name of the role should be placed first.”

This point of view has attracted widespread attention, and many netizens have expressed their agreement. A netizen commented: “Whether it’s a TV series or a movie, it’s best to arrange the names of the actors in the order of the characters’ names, so that the audience can better remember the characters.”

Although some people agree with this, some netizens disagree. Some people think that actors exist as individuals, and the actor’s name should be the main name. There were also concerns that the top-ranked roles might unfairly treat certain actors.

Regardless of whether this point of view is actually realized, Yang Mi’s remarks undoubtedly aroused people’s thinking and discussion about the order in which the names of actors and characters are arranged.

