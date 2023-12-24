Yang Mi’s Zoomed-in Christmas Tree Exclamation: “It’s about to Burst” Sparks Ridicule

Popular Chinese actress Yang Mi found herself at the center of attention after a recent incident involving her Christmas tree. During a Zoom call, the actress proudly showed off her human-made Christmas tree, only to exclaim, “It’s about to burst.”

The incident quickly became the subject of ridicule online, with many poking fun at Yang Mi for her unconventional tree. Some netizens even questioned the actress’s choice, with one commenting, “Is it really a good idea to have a human-made Christmas tree?”

Despite the criticism, many fans came to Yang Mi’s defense, praising her for embracing a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly option. Some even pointed out that the actress’s choice of a human-made Christmas tree could serve as a positive example for others.

Yang Mi has yet to respond to the online scrutiny, but it’s clear that her unique Christmas tree has sparked a lively debate among fans and netizens alike. As the holiday season approaches, it remains to be seen whether the actress’s unconventional choice will inspire others to think outside the box when it comes to festive decorations.

